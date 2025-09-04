Home / Immigration / No more visas for Indians, say Trump supporters: 'America is full'

No more visas for Indians, say Trump supporters: 'America is full'

Charlie Kirk and Ron DeSantis attack Indian H-1B workers as US trade talks hint at more visas. Indian professionals push back, citing tax, jobs, and innovation impact

US visa
People leaving Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington at the end of a work day. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday reignited the American immigration debate by asserting that the country should stop issuing more visas to Indian nationals.
 
“America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first,” Kirk wrote on X.
 
His comments followed speculation that expanded visa quotas for Indian professionals may be discussed in upcoming US-India trade talks.
 
Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Fox News. He called the H-1B programme a “total scam”, alleging that it enables companies to replace Americans with cheaper labour, predominantly from India.
 
“Most of them (H-1Bs) are from one country, India, there’s a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system,” DeSantis said. He claimed American workers are often made to train their replacements before being laid off.
 
DeSantis questioned the rationale behind bringing in foreign workers amid rising automation. “Artificial intelligence is already displacing young American workers. Why should we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of?” he said.
 
He added that companies were “laying off large numbers of Americans while also hiring new H-1B workers and renewing existing H-1B visas.”
 
Advocates say the programme fills vital gaps
 
The American Immigration Council, based in Washington DC, released a fact sheet in October 2024 refuting claims that immigrant workers displace native-born employees. The council said that the two groups “complement each other in the labour market rather than competing for the exact same jobs”.
 
It also noted that immigrants start new businesses, spend and invest their wages locally, and contribute to innovation and long-term growth.
 
Pushback from Indian professionals
 
A user identifying as an H-1B visa holder responded to Kirk’s post, arguing that Indian workers contribute far more than is acknowledged. “H-1B employees from India are more than just ‘foreigners taking jobs’,” the user said, adding that many contribute “millions of dollars” annually to the US system through taxes, despite not receiving federal benefits.
 
“We buy homes, rent apartments, invest in properties, and pay taxes—yet we don’t receive any unemployment benefits, social security, or federal assistance in return,” the user posted. They also said that Indian visa holders support “local companies, schools, and neighbourhoods” and have “incredibly low” crime rates.
 
Indian professionals don’t appear in the American workforce overnight. Tens of thousands begin as students in US universities, largely in science, technology, engineering and healthcare. Their tuition fees help sustain research funding and graduate programmes.
 
The American Immigration Council, a Washington DC-based advocacy group affiliated with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, has also consistently pushed back against such criticism. 
 
Restricting work visas, American Immigration Council warns, could lead to:
 
< A drop in graduate enrolments in STEM fields
< A shrinking pool of trained workers
< More Indian talent moving to Canada, Europe, or Australia
 
This would affect not just students but also institutions that rely on international talent to stay competitive globally.
 
Beyond employment: The economic reality
 
The argument that foreign workers take American jobs overlooks broader effects on the economy.
 
< Skilled immigrants often create new roles by driving innovation
< Indian professionals are founders, executives and taxpayers
< Many anchor firms across the Fortune 500 and fast-growing startups
 
Without this workforce, companies could shift investment and research overseas.
 
Earlier this year, Meta announced its Superintelligence Lab, a new AI research unit staffed entirely by immigrants. The 11-member team includes experts from India, China, South Africa, the UK and Australia—all with degrees from US universities and previous stints at firms like OpenAI and DeepMind.
 
“Meta’s Superintelligence Lab, led entirely by immigrant researchers, is the practical reality we needed to see. AI innovation is truly going borderless and India continues to serve as a strong hub of ready talent,” said Praneet Singh, AVP – University Partnership at upGrad.
 
Singh added that while Indian talent is ready, visa policy remains a bottleneck. “Despite policy shifts like STEM OPT extensions and improved green card processing, visa constraints and bureaucratic uncertainties continue to slow down global movement,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Germany wants to offer more jobs, study visas to Indians amid US, UK curbs

Canada invites 2,643 foreigners for PR in Ontario's healthcare, edu sector

Indians eye US, UK, Germany, Korea as study abroad interest up 37%: Report

New Zealand visa: Indians must get police certificate from passport office

Schengen visa in 4 days! How this Indian couple got lucky with Austria trip

Topics :H1B VisaDonald TrumpUS visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story