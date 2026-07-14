Australia replaces paper arrival cards with QR-based digital entry system

Australia is replacing its long-standing paper arrival card with a digital declaration system, marking one of the country’s biggest border-processing changes in decades. The new Australia Travel Declaration will allow eligible international travellers to submit Customs and biosecurity information online before they arrive, reducing paperwork and helping speed up entry procedures.

The government announced on July 13 that the new system will be rolled out in phases across the country's international airports and seaports over the next 12 to 18 months. Paper Incoming Passenger Cards, commonly known as the orange arrival cards, will continue to be available during the transition period.

For Indian travellers heading to Australia for tourism, business, higher education or to visit family, the change is expected to make the arrival process quicker and more convenient once it is fully implemented. What is the Australia Travel Declaration? According to a joint government statement, the declaration is a digital replacement for the paper arrival card that international passengers currently complete before entering the country. Under the new system, eligible travellers will be able to: Submit their personal information, Customs and biosecurity declarations online before travelling.

Complete the declaration up to 72 hours before arrival.

Access the service through a web-based form initially, with app integration planned later.

Receive a QR code that can be scanned by border officials upon arrival instead of presenting a completed paper form. The government said the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise Australia's border systems and improve the passenger experience.

Rollout has already begun The government said the digital declaration has already been tested through a pilot programme that began in October 2024. According to the official announcement, more than 450,000 passengers travelling on selected Qantas international flights into Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have already used the system successfully. The next phase will extend the programme to Perth and Adelaide before the end of 2026. A nationwide rollout covering all international airports and seaports is expected to be completed over the following 12 to 18 months. Officials have clarified that travellers will still be able to use paper arrival cards while the digital system is gradually introduced.

Why is Australia making the change? The Australian government has allocated A$56.1 million over four years for the traveller modernisation programme. According to the joint statement, the new declaration system is expected to: Reduce paperwork for travellers.

Allow authorities to receive passenger information before arrival.

Speed up immigration, Customs and biosecurity processing.

Strengthen border security and improve the identification of security and biosecurity risks.

Support growing international passenger volumes. The funding will also be used to improve airport departure procedures and cruise passenger clearance as Australia prepares for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the government.

What does this mean for Indian travellers? India is one of Australia's fastest-growing markets for tourism, education and business travel. Every year, thousands of Indian students, skilled professionals, tourists and family visitors travel to Australia. Once the new system is available for their arrival point, eligible Indian travellers will no longer need to fill out paper forms during the flight. Instead, they can complete the declaration online before departure and present the QR code upon arrival. However, travellers should continue to check the latest entry requirements before flying, as paper forms will remain in use at locations where the digital system has not yet been introduced.

Officials have also advised passengers to keep their passports ready and ensure they have internet access or a smartphone when using the digital declaration. Not Australia's first attempt Australia has previously attempted to digitise its arrival declaration process. The Digital Passenger Declaration introduced in 2022 was later discontinued, while the earlier Seamless Traveller programme announced in 2016 did not progress to full implementation. The Australia Travel Declaration represents the government's latest effort to replace paper-based processing with a nationwide digital system. What has the government said? According to the joint statement issued by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell, Acting Transport Minister Kristy McBain, and Agriculture Minister Julie Collins, the new declaration system is designed to simplify travel while strengthening Australia's border management.