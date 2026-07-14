People hoping to live and work in the United Kingdom under the India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) will get a chance this year, with the UK set to open the second and final ballot for the 2026 programme on July 21. According to the UK government, this will be the last opportunity for eligible Indian citizens to compete for the remaining places available under the annual quota of 3,000 visas.

The ballot-based visa route has become increasingly popular among young Indian graduates and professionals because it allows successful applicants to move to the UK without securing a job offer beforehand. However, selection is made through a random ballot, meaning meeting the eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee a visa.

Final ballot window announced According to the UK Home Office, the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme will open at 1:30 pm IST on July 21, 2026, and close at 1:30 pm IST on July 23, 2026. The UK government has said that applicants can submit their entry at any time during the ballot window through the official India Young Professionals Scheme page. Entry to the ballot is free. The British High Commission in India and the UK Home Office have said that most of the 3,000 places available for 2026 were allocated during the first ballot held in February, with the remaining places to be filled through the July ballot.

What is the India Young Professionals Scheme? According to the UK government, the India Young Professionals Scheme is a reciprocal mobility arrangement that allows eligible Indian citizens to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years. Unlike many UK work visas, the scheme does not require applicants to have a job offer before travelling. Successful candidates are allowed to work in most occupations, switch employers during their stay and pursue studies, subject to the scheme's conditions. ALSO READ: Germany family reunification visa: Eligibility, process explained The programme is aimed at promoting professional experience and cultural exchange between India and the UK.

Who can apply? According to the UK Home Office, applicants must meet the following conditions: Be an Indian citizen.

Be aged between 18 and 30 years.

Meet the educational qualification requirements prescribed under the scheme.

Have sufficient funds to support themselves in the UK.

Secure selection through the ballot before submitting a visa application. To enter the ballot, applicants will need to provide: Full name

Date of birth

Passport details

A scanned copy or photograph of their passport

Email address

Mobile number The UK government has said each applicant can submit only one ballot entry. Multiple entries by the same person in the same ballot will not be accepted.

What happens after the ballot? According to the UK Home Office, successful applicants will receive an email within two weeks after the ballot closes. Those selected will have 90 days from the date of their invitation to: Submit an online visa application

Pay the visa application fee

Pay the Immigration Health Surcharge

Complete biometric formalities, including fingerprints and a photograph The UK government has said the visa application fee under the scheme is £340, in addition to the Immigration Health Surcharge and other applicable costs. ALSO READ: Applying for US visa? AI promises to prepare petitions in under 30 minutes Applicants who are selected but later decide not to proceed are not required to notify the UK authorities.

If you are not selected According to the UK government, ballot results are final and cannot be appealed. Candidates who are unsuccessful in the July ballot will not have another opportunity under the India Young Professionals Scheme in 2026, as this is the final ballot of the year. They may, however, apply in future years if they continue to satisfy the eligibility conditions and the scheme remains open. Why the scheme matters for Indians The India Young Professionals Scheme has emerged as one of the most accessible UK mobility routes for young Indians because it does not require employer sponsorship before arrival. For graduates and early-career professionals seeking international work experience, it offers the flexibility to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years.