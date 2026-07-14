People hoping to live and work in the United Kingdom under the India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) will get a chance this year, with the UK set to open the second and final ballot for the 2026 programme on July 21. According to the UK government, this will be the last opportunity for eligible Indian citizens to compete for the remaining places available under the annual quota of 3,000 visas.
The ballot-based visa route has become increasingly popular among young Indian graduates and professionals because it allows successful applicants to move to the UK without securing a job offer beforehand. However, selection is made through a random ballot, meaning meeting the eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee a visa.
Final ballot window announced
According to the UK Home Office, the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme will open at 1:30 pm IST on July 21, 2026, and close at 1:30 pm IST on July 23, 2026.
The UK government has said that applicants can submit their entry at any time during the ballot window through the official India Young Professionals Scheme page. Entry to the ballot is free.
The British High Commission in India and the UK Home Office have said that most of the 3,000 places available for 2026 were allocated during the first ballot held in February, with the remaining places to be filled through the July ballot.
What is the India Young Professionals Scheme?
According to the UK government, the India Young Professionals Scheme is a reciprocal mobility arrangement that allows eligible Indian citizens to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years.
Unlike many UK work visas, the scheme does not require applicants to have a job offer before travelling. Successful candidates are allowed to work in most occupations, switch employers during their stay and pursue studies, subject to the scheme's conditions.
The programme is aimed at promoting professional experience and cultural exchange between India and the UK.
According to the UK government, ballot results are final and cannot be appealed.
Candidates who are unsuccessful in the July ballot will not have another opportunity under the India Young Professionals Scheme in 2026, as this is the final ballot of the year. They may, however, apply in future years if they continue to satisfy the eligibility conditions and the scheme remains open.
Why the scheme matters for Indians
The India Young Professionals Scheme has emerged as one of the most accessible UK mobility routes for young Indians because it does not require employer sponsorship before arrival. For graduates and early-career professionals seeking international work experience, it offers the flexibility to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years.
With only a limited number of places available and demand exceeding supply in previous ballot rounds, eligible applicants may find it useful to keep their passport, qualification documents and proof of funds ready before the ballot opens.
According to the UK Home Office and the British High Commission in India, applicants should rely only on the UK government website for ballot timings, eligibility requirements and application procedures, as the ballot remains open for only a limited period.