Germany family reunification visa: Eligibility, process explained

Indian nationals who want to join their spouse or dependent family members in Germany must generally obtain a Family Reunification Visa before travelling.

The long-stay national Type D visa allows eligible spouses, registered partners and minor children to enter Germany and later apply for a residence permit.

While the process is straightforward, applicants must meet several eligibility conditions and submit a complete set of documents to avoid delays.

According to Germany's Federal Foreign Office, applications are processed in coordination with the local Foreigners' Authority (Ausländerbehörde) in Germany, making advance planning important as processing can take several weeks or even months depending on the case.

Who is eligible for Germany's family reunification visa? According to the German Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the visa is meant for close family members of people legally residing in Germany. Eligible applicants generally include: • Spouses of German citizens or foreign nationals holding a valid German residence permit • Registered civil partners • Minor dependent children joining their parents in Germany The family member already living in Germany, commonly referred to as the sponsor, must normally have sufficient financial resources, suitable accommodation and valid health insurance to support the arriving family member without relying on public funds, according to the Federal Foreign Office.

For most Indian applicants, obtaining the visa before travelling is mandatory. However, citizens of countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States are generally permitted to enter Germany without a visa and apply for their residence permit after arrival, according to the Federal Foreign Office. Documents applicants should keep ready The German Federal Foreign Office advises applicants to prepare all documents before booking their appointment. Depending on individual circumstances, additional documents may also be requested. The standard document list includes: • A valid passport • Completed national visa application form, preferably through the VIDEX system

• Two recent biometric passport-sized photographs • Marriage certificate or birth certificate, where applicable • Certified German translation and apostille or legalisation for foreign civil documents, where required • Proof of German language proficiency at A1 level for spouses, unless exempt • Copy of the sponsor's passport or residence permit • Sponsor's employment contract and recent salary slips • Proof of accommodation, including the rental agreement • Registration certificate (Meldebescheinigung) • Valid health insurance from the date of entry

• Evidence that the sponsor can financially support the family • Police clearance certificate from India and other countries where the applicant has lived for an extended period, where required According to the Federal Foreign Office, exemptions from the A1 German language requirement apply in certain cases, including for some family members of European Union (EU) Blue Card holders. How to apply Applicants must book an appointment with the German Embassy or Consulate responsible for their place of residence in India. Germany has diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The Federal Foreign Office says many German missions now use the Consular Services Portal, allowing applicants to pre-register online and upload documents before attending the in-person appointment. During the appointment, applicants must: • Submit the complete application • Present original documents for verification • Provide biometric data, including fingerprints and a photograph • Pay the applicable visa fee According to the Federal Foreign Office, the visa fee is generally €75 for adults and €37.50 for minors. How long does processing take? After submission, the application is forwarded to the Ausländerbehörde responsible for the sponsor's place of residence in Germany for approval.

The Federal Foreign Office says processing usually takes between one and three months, although many applications are completed within six to 12 weeks. More complex cases or requests for additional documents can extend the timeline. What happens after approval? Successful applicants receive a National Type D visa, which allows them to travel to Germany. After arrival, they must register their residential address and apply for a residence permit (Aufenthaltstitel) at the local Ausländerbehörde before the visa expires. Official guidance states that this should generally be completed within the first few months after entering Germany. Once the residence permit is issued, spouses are generally granted the right to work in Germany, subject to the conditions of the permit, according to the Federal Foreign Office.