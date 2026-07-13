New Zealand visa rules change: No police certificate could mean no visa

If you're planning to move to New Zealand for studies or temporary work, make sure you have your police clearance certificate (PCC) ready before you submit your visa application.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has changed its rules to require eligible student and temporary visa applicants to submit any required police certificates at the time of application. Missing the document could result in your visa being refused or granted for a shorter duration.

The move is aimed at ensuring applications are complete when they are filed, allowing immigration officials to assess them without having to request additional documents later.

"New Zealand will now require eligible student and temporary visa applicants to submit required police certificates at the time of application, with missing documents potentially resulting in visa refusals or shorter visa validity periods," said immigration law firm Envoy Global in a note. What has changed? Earlier, applicants could in some cases submit the police certificate after filing their visa application if requested by Immigration New Zealand. Under the revised rules, applicants are expected to upload the required police certificates when they lodge their application. INZ said visa applications will generally be assessed based on the documents available at the time of submission, meaning an incomplete application could affect the final decision.

Who needs to pay attention? The new requirement applies to eligible applicants seeking: Student visas

Temporary work visas

Other temporary visas that require police certificates If your intended stay in New Zealand is more than 24 months, providing a police certificate is generally mandatory. What happens if you don't submit the certificate? The consequences depend on where you're applying from. If you're applying from outside New Zealand, failing to submit a required police certificate could lead to your visa application being declined. In some situations, Immigration New Zealand may instead issue a visa for a shorter validity period if it cannot complete all character checks. If you later wish to extend your stay, you'll need to submit a fresh visa application and pay another application fee.

Applicants who are already in New Zealand may, in limited circumstances, receive additional time to provide the missing document. However, if they fail to do so, they too may receive only a shorter-duration visa, usually limiting their total stay to 24 months before requiring a new application. Apply for your police certificate early Immigration New Zealand has warned that police certificates can take several weeks—or even months—to be issued in some countries. Applicants are therefore advised to: Apply for their police certificate as early as possible.

Check whether a police certificate is required for their visa category.

Wait until all required documents are ready before submitting their visa application. Are there any exceptions?