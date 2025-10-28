Canada Express Entry: 302 foreigners invited under provincial nominee draw

Canada has issued another category-specific Express Entry draw, selecting skilled workers chosen by provinces to support local labour needs. The draw took place on October 27, 2025, and continued the government’s focus on the Provincial Nominee Program.

What the Provincial Nominee Program does

The programme allows provinces and territories to nominate people whose skills and experience match their economies. A nomination also speeds up the route to permanent residency because it sits within the national Express Entry system.

IRCC invited 302 candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 761. The score requirement dropped by 17 points compared with the previous draw on October 14.

October 27 Canada Express Entry draw details: Programme: Provincial Nominee Program CRS cut-off: 761 Invitations issued: 302 Tie-break rule: Profiles submitted on or after September 26, 2025 A nomination gives a 600-point boost to a candidate’s score, which means even those with lower base points become highly competitive once selected by a province. Who was eligible Only applicants who already held a valid provincial nomination and an active Express Entry profile were included in this round. They must have qualified under one of the federal programmes: Federal Skilled Worker Federal Skilled Trades Canadian Experience Class Profiles were ranked from highest to lowest, with tie-break rules used for identical scores. Those without a nomination were not considered.

CRS score distribution in the pool (as of October 26, 2025) 601–1200: 306 candidates 501–600: 25,997 451–500: 69,503 401–450: 72,542 351–400: 52,468 301–350: 19,410 0–300: 8,027 Total: 248,253 Why scores stay above 700 for PNP draws The 600-point nomination drives up total scores instantly. Growing demand from provinces in 2025 and lower admission targets for the year have increased competition among applicants. Recent PNP rounds have landed in the 700–860 range, reflecting those pressures. How candidates secure a provincial nomination • Match skills with provinces that need them • Maintain an updated Express Entry profile and indicate interest in specific provinces