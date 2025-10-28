Visa on arrival or e-visa: What really works best for Indian travellers

Travelling abroad is exciting. But, knowing the visa rules of each country can help your trip stay enjoyable from take-off to touchdown. Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury found that out recently when she was denied boarding at Dubai airport to Argentina because she did not carry a printed copy of her e-visa. Earlier this month, travel blogger Akash Chaudhary said, in a post on Instagram, he was stuck in China for several days after a visa processing firm did not issue his Mongolia e-visa on time. These situations show why preparation matters before heading to a foreign country.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index from London-based Henley & Partners, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries. In 27 other countries, Indian travellers can get a visa after landing. Popular places with visa on arrival include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan and Qatar. Travellers can apply for an e-visa to 44 countries including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Vietnam.

Why this matters With more international trips on the calendar, many destinations now offer visa-on-arrival and e-visa options. Knowing which one works better in different situations can save time at airports and avoid unpleasant surprises. What is a visa on arrival A visa on arrival lets you get your visa at the airport or border when you reach the country. There is no need to apply before you leave India, although some documents may still be checked at the counter. What is an e-visa An e-visa is obtained online before travel. It is digital and linked to your passport, so immigration officers can confirm it when you arrive.

Which is more convenient for Indian travellers Both options can be useful. Many travellers prefer e-visas since they allow everything to be completed online before departure. That usually means less waiting at immigration and more certainty. SimpleVisa, a French platform that helps travellers with e-visas, said there are small details that travellers must not ignore. “Missed connections due to long visa on arrival queues are not covered by most airlines,” said Arthur Mignet, chief executive of SimpleVisa. “Incomplete documents can also lead to refusal at the counter, while e-visa portals validate uploads before payment is taken.” Key differences between e-visa and visa on arrival

When you apply E-visa: Before leaving home VOA: At arrival Planning needed E-visa: Advance preparation VOA: Fewer steps before travel, but documents still checked at entry Risk of delays E-visa: Possible if application is incomplete VOA: Long queues and extra questioning can cause delays Certainty E-visa: Approval known before travel VOA: Decision happens at the airport Convenience E-visa: Fully online process VOA: Can feel simpler, though arrival may take longer Countries offering each option Visa on arrival Thailand Maldives Indonesia Sri Lanka Cambodia Laos Jordan Vietnam Bahrain Bolivia Saint Lucia Zimbabwe Samoa E-visa