Fake country, fake embassy: How Ghaziabad man posed as 'West Arctica' envoy

Heard of “West Arctica”, Saborga, Poulvia and Lodonia? Probably not, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop Harsh Vardhan Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, from allegedly setting up a so-called consulate and calling himself an ambassador of these fictitious nations, according to news agency PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has now arrested him for operating a fake embassy out of a rented house in Ghaziabad.

Fake embassies and forged passports

According to STF officials from the Noida unit, Jain was using forged documents, morphed photos with top politicians, and diplomatic paraphernalia to pass off the operation as legitimate. He moved around in vehicles carrying fake diplomatic number plates and promised job placements abroad to individuals and companies.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police, told PTI, the accused had styled himself as a consul and was conducting activities from a residential address. “Twelve fake diplomatic passports, forged Ministry of External Affairs documents, rubber stamps of different countries and companies, and fake press cards were found,” said Yash. The police also recovered ₹44.7 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and 18 fake diplomatic number plates. Four vehicles, two PAN cards, and several shell company documents were seized during the raid. Jain has also been linked in the past to controversial godman Chandraswami and international arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. In 2011, he was booked in a case involving an illegal satellite phone.

An FIR has been filed at Kavi Nagar police station and investigations are ongoing. What to watch for when dealing with 'embassies' or visa agents As more Indians seek study and work opportunities abroad, legal experts warn against trusting self-proclaimed visa agents or dubious “embassies”. “For students and professionals planning to go abroad, verifying the legitimacy of visa consultants, embassies, and government links is non-negotiable,” Jyoti Sharma, a Delhi-based lawyer told Business Standard. “This is a serious and alarming incident. Such operations are not only illegal but dangerous for students and professionals looking to migrate or study abroad,” said Harsh Kumar, Advocate at Jotwani Associates, speaking to Business Standard.

He advised that legitimate foreign missions are always registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and their credentials can be verified on the MEA’s official website. Any consulate operating from an informal setting, demanding large sums, or offering unrealistic guarantees, should raise immediate suspicion. If someone suspects a fake embassy or migration racket, Kumar recommends the following legal steps: 1. File a police complaint (FIR): Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relevant sections include: Section 316 – Cheating Section 317(2) – Cheating by impersonation Section 334 – Forgery of documents Section 336 – Using forged documents as genuine

Section 64 – Criminal conspiracy These are serious, often non-bailable offences. 2. Report to the MEA: Use the MEA’s grievance portal or contact the local Passport Office or FRRO. They can confirm whether a mission is officially recognised and act accordingly. 3. Contact the Cyber Crime Cell: If the scam involved websites, emails or digital fraud, file a complaint through the national cybercrime portal: [https://cybercrime.gov.in](https://cybercrime.gov.in) 4. Use the Consumer Protection Act: If a private consultancy was involved, victims can approach the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Kumar added that victims should preserve all receipts, emails and communication as evidence and consult a lawyer with expertise in immigration or cyber law before proceeding.