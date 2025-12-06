Home / Immigration / As bilateral ties deepen, more Indian students could head to Russia

As bilateral ties deepen, more Indian students could head to Russia

Lower costs, better post-study options and easier entry to medical and engineering programmes may lead to a significant rise in Indian students choosing to study in Russia in the coming months

students
Russia has also begun offering an additional six-month visa extension to help graduates find employment, a significant advantage for engineering students
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
President Vladimir Putin’s recent two-day visit to India could pave the way for more Indian students choosing Russia for higher education, especially in medicine and engineering, according to a report by The Economic Times. Strengthened bilateral ties are expected to ease visa processes, expand scholarship opportunities and boost confidence among parents.
 
More than 30,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Russian universities, most pursuing medical degrees. While medicine remains the dominant choice, the report notes a growing inclination towards engineering courses as well.
 
Experts say the renewed engagement may result in more Russian institutions gaining recognition from India’s National Medical Commission. Increased financial support from Russia, reduced dependence on agents, subsidised living costs and improved post-study work options are among the potential outcomes of deeper cooperation.
 
Russia has also begun offering an additional six-month visa extension to help graduates find employment, a significant advantage for engineering students. However, many medical students still return to India due to limited paid job opportunities in Russia, where healthcare services are largely public-funded.
 
Interest is also expanding into niche areas such as aeronautical, aviation and nuclear engineering. Some students are choosing to learn Russian, as many technical programmes are delivered in the local language.
 
Analysts believe Putin’s visit could lead to broader academic partnerships and more education fairs and promotional events in India. Simplified processes and improved collaboration could encourage further enrolment growth.
 
India’s lack of affordable medical seats continues to push students abroad, consultants said. The cost advantage in Russia, compared with private medical colleges in India, remains a major pull factor, particularly for students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Despite geopolitical concerns, Russian universities remain attractive to Indian applicants, the report said, citing Ritika Gupta, CEO of Aaera Consultants. She suggested that renewed plans for joint training initiatives in medicine, engineering and science could drive a “substantial increase” in the number of Indian nationals pursuing higher studies in Russia.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada hikes immigration fee: What visitors, students, workers must know

New EB-5 visa Bill pushes housing investment as US seeks cheaper homes

Russia visas for Indians: Fees, processing times & where to apply in India

238 passports & more: Mumbai police busts fake overseas jobs network

Green cards, visas at risk as US cuts work-permit validity to 18 months

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndian studentsIndian students abroadIndia RussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story