As bilateral ties deepen, more Indian students could head to Russia

President Vladimir Putin’s recent two-day visit to India could pave the way for more Indian students choosing Russia for higher education, especially in medicine and engineering, according to a report by The Economic Times. Strengthened bilateral ties are expected to ease visa processes, expand scholarship opportunities and boost confidence among parents.

More than 30,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Russian universities, most pursuing medical degrees. While medicine remains the dominant choice, the report notes a growing inclination towards engineering courses as well.

Experts say the renewed engagement may result in more Russian institutions gaining recognition from India’s National Medical Commission. Increased financial support from Russia, reduced dependence on agents, subsidised living costs and improved post-study work options are among the potential outcomes of deeper cooperation.

Russia has also begun offering an additional six-month visa extension to help graduates find employment, a significant advantage for engineering students. However, many medical students still return to India due to limited paid job opportunities in Russia, where healthcare services are largely public-funded. Interest is also expanding into niche areas such as aeronautical, aviation and nuclear engineering. Some students are choosing to learn Russian, as many technical programmes are delivered in the local language. Analysts believe Putin’s visit could lead to broader academic partnerships and more education fairs and promotional events in India. Simplified processes and improved collaboration could encourage further enrolment growth.