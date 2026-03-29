New H-1B wage rules may raise salaries by $14,000, applications fall

Under the proposed changes, workers at Level I may see their prevailing wage rise to $97,746 from an average offered wage of $82,607. Similarly, wages at Level IV could increase by 7.8 per cent to $175,464.
The move comes alongside a proposal by the US Department of Homeland Security to introduce a weighted selection process that would favour higher-skilled workers over the decades-old lottery system when demand exceeds supply. This would create wage tiers where higher-paying jobs have a better chance of selection.
“The department is proposing this rule because the current methodology for setting prevailing wages often allows employers to pay alien workers significantly less than similarly qualified US workers for the same jobs in the same area of intended employment. This not only results in unfair competition for US workers, particularly in high-skill sectors such as STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), but also affects domestic wages and undermines the integrity of the immigration system by incentivising the use of lower-paid and lower-skilled alien workers over available domestic talent,” the ETA said in its report.