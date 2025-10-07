Canada immigration fraud: Face 5-year ban if caught, warns IRCC

Immigration fraud remains a major concern for both hopeful applicants and Canada’s immigration system. Each year, thousands fall prey to scams that promise fast-tracked approvals, guaranteed visas, or fake job offers.

“Thousands of applications are rejected each month due to immigration fraud. Those who get caught are banned from entering Canada,” Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said last week in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The department added that in 2024, it launched an average of over 9,000 investigations every month into suspected cases of fraud in temporary visa applications.

“Misrepresentation isn’t just risky; it can lead to a ban of five years or more. Too many people underestimate how serious IRCC is about fraud checks. It’s always safer to be transparent and work with a licensed professional than take shortcuts,” said Egidija Benotiene, founder of Benotas Immigration and a licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC).

In one of the latest cases, Bengaluru police have launched an investigation against a private company, Owlspriority India Pvt Ltd, after several job seekers alleged that they were cheated with false promises of jobs and visa services in Canada. The first FIR was filed on September 22 at Puttenahalli police station following a complaint by 25-year-old Chandan, one of the victims. According to Deccan Herald, the company presented itself as a Canadian immigration consultancy with offices in Vancouver and Bengaluru, and ran a professional-looking website to appear legitimate. Chandan said he came across Owlspriority through a social media advert in January 2023, which claimed to assist with job placements and visa applications for Canada. He registered on the website and was soon contacted by a firm representative, who asked him to pay ₹1,500 for an eligibility test.

Later that month, Chandan visited the company’s JP Nagar office, where he was promised a permanent visa and job in Canada for a total service fee of ₹1 lakh. He paid half upfront and the rest a month later. He also submitted his World Education Services (WES) and IELTS certificates and signed a Client Retainer Agreement, receiving a copy by email. But after a few months of updates, communication stopped entirely. His visits to the office went unanswered, and his money was never refunded. Chandan also claimed that the firm created fake profiles in his name for Canada’s Express Entry programme. Police confirmed that several others have lodged similar complaints and left online reviews alleging fraud.

What IRCC defines as immigration fraud According to IRCC, it is considered fraud to submit false or altered documents such as: Passports and travel documents Visas, exit or entry stamps Language test results Proof of employment or job offers Letters of acceptance from learning institutions, tuition receipts and transcripts Diplomas, degrees, or trade certificates Proof of relationship including birth, marriage, adoption or divorce documents Police certificates or court papers DNA testing Lying about physical presence in Canada while renewing a permanent residency card or applying for citizenship also qualifies as fraud. Penalties for fake documents and misrepresentation If false information or documents are submitted by you or your representative:

Your application will be refused You could be banned from Canada for at least five years A record of fraud could be permanently attached to your name with IRCC Any temporary or permanent status could be revoked You could lose your citizenship or be barred from reapplying for five years You could be removed from Canada IRCC says some applicants also commit “relationship of convenience” fraud by entering into fake marriages or partnerships solely for immigration purposes. Officers are trained to detect such cases through document checks, home visits and interviews. Chargeback fraud on visa payments IRCC also classifies chargeback fraud as a serious offence. This occurs when an applicant reverses a credit card payment made during the visa process.