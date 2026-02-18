Canada issues 6,000 PR invites in Express Entry draw; CRS cut-off at 508

Canada on Tuesday issued 6,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence under the Canadian Experience Class in its latest Express Entry draw.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 508. They also had to have created their Express Entry profile before 9:35 a.m. Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on March 16, 2025.

This was the eighth Express Entry draw of 2026 and the third this year focused on Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates.

How Express Entry works

Express Entry is Canada’s online system for managing applications for permanent residence under its main skilled worker immigration routes. It covers three federal economic programmes:

• Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class Eligible candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Points are awarded for age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores receive invitations in future draws. Focus on candidates already in Canada So far in 2026, IRCC has largely concentrated on candidates already living and working in Canada. That includes those with provincial nominations and those with Canadian work experience. The breakdown of draws this year is as follows: Draw type • Provincial Nominee Program – 4

• Canadian Experience Class – 3 • French-language proficiency – 1 In total, IRCC has issued 30,457 invitations to apply in 2026 across these categories: Draw type • Canadian Experience Class – 20,000 • French-language proficiency – 8,500 • Provincial Nominee Program – 1,534 Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class The Canadian Experience Class is designed for temporary foreign workers and international graduates who have already built careers in Canada. To qualify, applicants must meet the following conditions: • At least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years