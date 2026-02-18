Thailand grants Indians 60-day visa-free stay, plus 30-day extension

Good news for Indian travellers! Now, you can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. A further 30-day extension will also be available.

“The move upgrades Indians from the earlier 30-day visa-on-arrival and adds them to Thailand’s ‘Form 60’ list covering 93 nationalities,” said Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, in an official announcement.

Indian travel to Thailand has rebounded after the pandemic, with visitor numbers crossing 2 million in 2025. Alongside the longer visa-free stay, Thailand has simplified visa categories, expanded global e-visa access and introduced mandatory digital arrival forms.

Meanwhile, officials have also warned against misuse of longer stays, even as they promote new options for remote workers and students. What changes under the new 60-day visa-free rule Under the revised rules, passport holders from 93 countries and territories can enter Thailand without a visa for tourism, work or short-term business, and stay for up to 60 days as a special case. Earlier, Indian travellers were eligible for a 30-day visa-on-arrival. The shift places India within Thailand’s “Form 60” exemption category. "This is to advise all travellers that Indian passport holders are currently eligible for a visa-exemption for tourism or leisure travel to Thailand, valid until further notice. Under this exemption, Indian nationals may enter and stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without obtaining a prior visa," the Thai embassy announced.

Travellers must carry: > Genuine proof of accommodation for the duration of stay, > A completed Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC card), which must be filled three days prior to travel, and > A confirmed return flight ticket A separate list of 31 countries and territories remains eligible for Visa on Arrival at immigration checkpoints. Destination Thailand Visa for remote workers Last year, Thailand introduced the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), a new category allowing foreigners to stay in the Kingdom for tourism and remote work. The government said the visa was intended to cater to digital nomads and remote professionals who want to live and work from Thailand for extended periods.

In addition, a new Non-Immigrant ED Plus visa has been launched. This allows foreigners to stay in Thailand for study, or combined study-and-work purposes, under special provisions. Visa policy committee and cabinet acknowledgement The Cabinet acknowledged on Monday a series of visa changes that were implemented through 2025. A Visa Policy Committee was appointed earlier in the year, and two meetings have already taken place. Medium-term reforms now in force Thailand has reduced the number of temporary residence, or Non-Immigrant, visa codes from 17 categories to seven. The change came into effect on August 31, 2025. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the electronic visa system, notified relevant agencies and publicised the revisions through official channels.

On January 1, 2025, Thailand expanded its electronic visa service to cover all 94 embassies and consulates-general worldwide through its official portal. Long-term digital upgrades The Immigration Bureau has developed the TM.6 online system, known as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC). This replaces the earlier Electronic Travel Authorisation system. The TDAC has been in use since May 1, 2025 and is now mandatory for arrivals. Ongoing and proposed measures Authorities are considering adding eight more countries to the Visa on Arrival list under a second phase of expansion. Passport holders from those countries would be able to apply for a visa at immigration checkpoints.