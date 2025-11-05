Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Canada on Tuesday announced its Immigration Levels Plan for 2026–2028, setting out a steady course for permanent and temporary migration as part of its 2025 federal budget. The plan confirms a consistent annual intake of 380,000 permanent residents through to 2028.

Officials say the move reflects a shift from expansion to stabilisation, aligning immigration numbers with housing, healthcare, and labour market capacity.

How many permanent residents will Canada admit till 2028?

For each of the next three years, Canada will welcome 380,000 new permanent residents within a range of 350,000 to 420,000.

The 2026 breakdown includes:

Economic class: 239,800 Family reunification: 84,000 Refugees, protected persons, and humanitarian categories: 56,200 For both 2027 and 2028: Economic class: 244,700 Family reunification: 81,000 Humanitarian and other categories: 54,300 French-speaking admissions outside Quebec are set to rise gradually—from 9 per cent in 2026 (around 30,000 people) to 10.5 per cent in 2028 (about 35,000 people). What changes are planned for temporary residents? Canada’s new plan also projects a gradual moderation in temporary resident numbers. 2026: 385,000 total (230,000 workers and 155,000 students) 2027: 370,000 total (220,000 workers and 150,000 students) 2028: 370,000 total (220,000 workers and 150,000 students)

In addition, around 33,000 work permit holders will transition to permanent residency in 2026 and 2027, with officials saying these individuals are already contributing to the economy and local communities. Why is Ottawa focusing on stabilisation? The plan signals what Ottawa calls a “phase of stabilisation.” The consistent intake figure suggests a deliberate pause after years of rapid growth. Economic immigration remains the foundation, with nearly two-thirds of newcomers entering through pathways such as Express Entry and the Provincial Nominee Program. The government said this approach will continue to support sectors facing labour shortages—particularly construction, healthcare, and technology.

The moderation of temporary inflows is expected to relieve pressure on housing and public services without undermining Canada’s need for skilled workers. What are critics saying about Canada’s new plan? The Canadian Immigration Lawyers Association (CILA) criticised the plan, calling it “a missed opportunity for reform.” “Canada’s immigration system is in crisis. The country lacks a coherent national strategy on immigration policy, which is resulting in many challenges such as weak public support for immigration and a poor experience for applicants,” said the association. In a statement shared with Business Standard, CILA added, “Wait times for some programmes far exceed 10 years, with no clear plan by IRCC on how it will reduce the backlogs. The federal government is now proposing to give itself the authority to cancel applications unilaterally under Bills C-2 and C-12. This is completely unacceptable.”