Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on Tuesday announced that it would stop giving many economic class permanent residents open-ended access to federally funded settlement services from April 1, 2026, replacing it with a fixed eligibility window of up to six years after permanent residence.

The change will apply to all economic class permanent residents, including those who landed years ago. For people who got permanent residence on or before April 1, 2020, access will end as soon as the new rule takes effect.

From April 1, 2027, the window will shrink further to five years after becoming a permanent resident, regardless of whether the person has become a Canadian citizen.

The revised rules cover permanent residents under economic and employment-based programmes such as Express Entry, the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program and the Start-up Visa Program. ALSO READ: Canada opens route to permanent residency for 33,000 workers: Details here For those who got permanent residence before 2020, the new calculation means their window will already have closed by April 1, 2026. How the rule is changing At present, economic class permanent residents can use federally funded settlement services from the day they land until the day they become Canadian citizens. Because citizenship requires at least three years of permanent residence, but many people wait far longer to apply, that has meant some newcomers could keep using these services for 10, 15 or even 20 years.

That will now change in two stages: > From April 1, 2026, eligibility will last for up to six years after becoming a permanent resident > From April 1, 2027, eligibility will last for up to five years after becoming a permanent resident Until now, access ended when a person became a citizen. Under the new model, access will stop once the five-year or six-year limit is reached, whether or not the person has applied for citizenship. IRCC said the change will apply to all economic class permanent residents, including those who got permanent residence before April 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: Canada Express Entry: 5,500 invitations issued in French-language draw Spouses, common-law partners and dependent children included in the same permanent residence application will follow the same eligibility timeline. Who is covered The new time limits apply to people who became permanent residents through economic and employment-based immigration routes. These include: > Express Entry programmes, including the Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program > Provincial Nominee Program > Atlantic Immigration Program > Start-up Visa Program > Self-Employed Persons Program > Rural Community Immigration Pilot > Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot > Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot

> Francophone Community Immigration Pilot > Agri-Food Pilot > Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots > Temporary resident to permanent resident pathway How the new timeline works IRCC set out three scenarios to explain how the new system will work in practice. If you became a permanent resident on or before April 1, 2020, your six-year window will already have passed by the time the new rule begins. From April 1, 2026, you will no longer be eligible for settlement services, even if you have never used them and have not become a citizen. If you became a permanent resident between April 2, 2020 and March 31, 2027, you will have six years from your permanent residence date. IRCC said eligibility runs until the end of the month in which your anniversary falls.

For example: > A person who became a permanent resident on June 21, 2021 will stay eligible until June 30, 2027 > A person who landed on January 15, 2023 will stay eligible until January 31, 2029 If you become a permanent resident on or after April 1, 2027, you will have five years from that date. For example: A person who becomes a permanent resident on May 4, 2027 will remain eligible until May 31, 2032 How to find your PR date Your official permanent residence date appears on your Confirmation of Permanent Residence document in the field marked “Became P.R. on” under Personal Details.

If you cannot find your COPR, you can: > Check your IRCC online account for your application records > Look at your PR card, though the issue date may be slightly different > Request immigration records through Access to Information > Contact IRCC directly for confirmation Who is not affected IRCC said several groups will still have access to settlement services without any time limit. These include permanent residents approved through non-economic routes such as: > Family sponsorship > Refugee resettlement > Hong Kong residents in Canada > Resettled Yazidis and survivors of Daesh

> Foreign nationals who were in state care > Ukrainian nationals with families in Canada > Family-based programme for Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans > Families of flight PS752 victims > People affected by the conflict in Sudan > Out-of-status construction workers in the Greater Toronto Area Some non-permanent residents will also remain eligible, including: > Protected persons with approved asylum claims > Palestinians and their families who left Gaza on or after September 1, 2023, who remain eligible until March 31, 2027 > Temporary residents in the Atlantic Immigration Program, Francophone Community Immigration Pilot or Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot

What services are affected Settlement services are meant to help newcomers settle into life in Canada through economic, social and cultural support. For eligible residents outside Quebec, these federally funded services include: > Job search support and employment preparation > Language training and assessment > Community connections and orientation > Help in dealing with barriers to integration Quebec is not covered by these rules because it runs its own immigration settlement programmes. Language training One of the main services available is Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada, or LINC. It offers free English classes from basic literacy to advanced workplace communication.

French language training is available through similar programmes. LINC can include: Classes at different proficiency levels Free childcare at many locations during class hours Transport support in some regions Evening and weekend schedules Specialised workplace communication streams The estimated private market cost of similar English language instruction is around $15 to $30 an hour. Over a year of regular attendance, that works out to roughly $3,000 to $8,000. Employment support Settlement agencies also offer career and employment services that can otherwise be costly in the private market. These services include: > CV and cover letter preparation for Canadian employers

> Job search strategies and labour market information > Interview preparation and mock interviews > Workplace culture orientation > Sector-specific employment programmes > Professional networking opportunities > Job placement support through employer partnerships > Mentorship matching with established professionals The estimated private market value of comparable career coaching is around $500 to $2,000. Credential recognition help Foreign credential recognition remains a challenge for many skilled immigrants. Settlement agencies can help people work through that process. Support can include: > Guidance on regulatory body requirements by profession > Help with credential assessment applications > Links to bridging programmes

> Information on alternative career routes > Help with professional licensing applications The estimated private market value of this support is around $200 to $1,000, apart from the extra money some applicants may save by avoiding costly mistakes. What the services may be worth IRCC’s settlement services can add up to a sizeable amount for people who use them fully. Estimated annual value by service type: Language training: $3,000 to $8,000 Employment services: $500 to $2,000 Credential support: $200 to $1,000 Community programmes: $500 to $1,500 Information services: $300 to $800 That puts the total potential annual value at $4,500 to $13,300.

Over five years, that would come to between $22,500 and $66,500, depending on how much support a person actually uses. Why IRCC is shortening access IRCC said the change is part of Budget 2025 measures linked to managing immigration at what the government calls “sustainable levels”. The department has given three reasons for the move. First, it wants newcomers to use settlement support earlier in their time in Canada, when those services may be most useful. Second, it said a shorter access period could free up resources for people who arrived more recently, at a time when settlement providers have faced pressure from higher immigration volumes.