Canada visa: Indians get study permit in 5 weeks, work permit in 3 months

Planning a trip to Canada? You could get a visitor visa in just three weeks if you’re applying from India. But if you’re planning to study, it might take around five weeks, and work permits are taking up to 12 weeks depending on your location.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its latest visa and immigration processing timelines. These timelines are updated weekly for temporary visas and permanent resident (PR) cards, and monthly for family sponsorships and citizenship services.

Here’s what the current processing times look like in July 2025 — and what they mean for Indians applying for a visa, PR, or citizenship.

How long it takes to become a Canadian citizen Citizenship grant: 10 months Certificate of citizenship: 5 months Conservation of citizenship: 7 months Record search request: 15 months Those who applied before May 5, 2025, should soon receive their Acknowledgement of Receipt (AOR). Foreign nationals, however, might have to wait longer due to verification requirements. PR cards: no change in new card wait, slight increase for renewals New PR card: 50 days PR card renewal: 16 days (up by one day) ALSO READ: Canada Express Entry: 3,000 skilled foreign workers invited to live, work Applicants are advised to double-check their photos, identity proof, and supporting documents. Small errors can cause big delays.

Family sponsorship timelines vary by location For sponsoring a spouse, partner, parent or grandparent, timelines differ based on where you live and whether you’re in Quebec: Spouse/common-law partner outside Canada (non-Quebec): 11 months Spouse/common-law partner in Canada (non-Quebec): 34 months Spouse/common-law partner outside or inside Canada (Quebec): 38 months Sponsoring parents/grandparents (non-Quebec): 36 months Sponsoring parents/grandparents (Quebec): 48 months Quebec’s longer wait times are due to additional provincial-level steps involved in the process. Need a passport printed while in Canada? Here’s what to expect Walk-in application: 10 business days Mail-in application: 20 business days

Express delivery: same-day dispatch Express pick-up: 2 to 9 business days If you’re flying out soon, urgent or express pick-up might be worth the extra fee. Permanent residency for economic migrants Here’s how long it currently takes to get PR under Canada’s economic migration programmes: Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 5 months Federal Skilled Worker (FSW): 7 months Express Entry – PNP: 8 months Non-Express Entry – PNP: 19 months Quebec Skilled Worker: 9 months Atlantic Immigration Programme (AIP): 12 months Start-up visa: 43 months Federal self-employed category: 53 months Programmes for entrepreneurs or self-employed individuals generally take longer due to additional background checks and assessments.

Visitor visa processing by country If you’re applying from India, the current wait time is 21 days. Other locations: UAE: 35 days USA: 19 days Nigeria: 83 days Pakistan: 30 days Philippines: 31 days Singapore: 39 days inside Canada: 23 days Super visa for parents and grandparents These visas allow extended stays but can take longer: India: 78 days UAE: 240 days USA: 93 days Nigeria: 61 days Pakistan: 171 days Philippines: 112 days Study permit timelines If you’re planning to study in Canada from India, expect a five-week wait. Here’s how it looks elsewhere:

UAE: 9 weeks USA: 6 weeks Nigeria: 5 weeks Pakistan: 11 weeks Philippines: 16 weeks Extension inside Canada: 13 weeks Work permits for foreign applicants Indian applicants are currently waiting around 12 weeks for their permits. Other processing times: UAE: 9 weeks USA: 7 weeks Nigeria: 16 weeks Pakistan: 5 weeks Philippines: 6 weeks Saudi Arabia: 7 weeks Extension within Canada: 225 days Other types of visas and permits Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP): 36 days International Experience Canada (IEC): 5 weeks Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA): from 5 minutes to 72 hours How to avoid delays in your application