Canada Express Entry: 3,000 skilled foreign workers invited to live, work

Canada Express Entry: 3,000 skilled foreign workers invited to live, work

Canada invites 3,000 skilled foreign workers with Canadian experience to live and work under latest Express Entry draw with CRS cut-off of 518

Canada Flag

Canadian Flag (Photo: Reuters)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada invited 3,000 skilled workers with Canadian experience to apply for permanent residency on Wednesday, July 10, through its Express Entry system. The invitations were issued to Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 518.
 
Only those who submitted their Express Entry profiles before 1:48 a.m. UTC on October 2, 2024, were considered in this round, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
 
July 2025 draws so far
 
This was the second Express Entry draw of the month, following a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw on July 7 that invited 356 candidates with a cut-off CRS score of 750.
 
 
Here’s a quick look at Express Entry activity this month:

July 8: Canadian Experience Class – 3,000 ITAs – CRS 518
July 7: Provincial Nominee Program – 356 ITAs – CRS 750
 
These draws follow two others in June: a CEC draw on June 26 and a PNP draw on June 23.
 
So far in 2025, IRCC has issued 45,201 invitations to apply (ITAs) through Express Entry.
 
Who has been getting invitations
 
The majority of Express Entry invitations this year have gone to candidates nominated by provinces. Others have been issued to applicants with strong French-language skills, those working in priority occupations such as healthcare, education, and social services, and to CEC candidates.
 
Number of draws by category in 2025:
 
Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): 12
Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 7
French-language proficiency: 3
Healthcare and social services: 2
Education: 1
 
Who qualifies under the Canadian Experience Class
 
The Canadian Experience Class is intended for skilled workers who already have at least one year of paid work experience in Canada. The work must have been full-time (or an equivalent amount in part-time hours), completed within the last three years, and in jobs classified under the TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 categories of the National Occupation Classification (NOC).
 
Applicants must have gained their experience while legally authorised to work in Canada. Remote work is only counted if the candidate was physically present in Canada and employed by a Canadian employer.
 
Language requirements apply. Applicants must take an approved language test in English or French and meet minimum scores in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
 
There is no education requirement under the CEC. However, applicants must plan to live outside Quebec, which manages its own skilled worker selection process.

