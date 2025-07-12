Home / Immigration / Screening continues even after visa approval: US Embassy in India

Screening continues even after visa approval: US Embassy in India

The US Embassy in India has warned that visa screening continues after approval. Visa holders must follow all US laws or risk visa cancellation and deportation, according to an official advisory

US visa, H4, H1B
Last month, US authorities introduced stricter screening measures. | Photo: Shutterstock
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
The US Embassy in India has issued a firm advisory to all American visa holders, reminding them that checks do not stop once a visa is granted.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Embassy stated, “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't.”
 
This message highlights the US government’s continued efforts to make sure visa holders obey immigration laws while in the country.

New rules for student and exchange visa applicants

Last month, US authorities introduced stricter screening measures. Anyone applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa must now set their social media accounts to ‘public’ to help officials verify their identity and eligibility under US law.
 
The US Embassy in India posted, “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.” 
 
The post also noted that, since 2019, all applicants have had to provide their social media handles as part of the visa process.
 
“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” the post added.

2025 travel ban targets high-risk nations

Alongside these updates, the US has introduced a broad travel ban for 2025. Nationals from 12 countries will now be entirely blocked from getting any kind of US visa — whether for tourism, work, or study. Seven other countries will face tighter restrictions or limited access to certain visa categories, according to a report by ANI.
 
The move is part of efforts to strengthen national security, especially in countries that are seen as vulnerable to terrorism or with poor identity verification systems. Most affected nations are reportedly located in the Middle East and Africa.

India not on ban list, but delays continue

Despite concerns in the region, US officials have clarified that India is not affected by the new travel restrictions. Applications for Indian nationals — including B1/B2 tourist visas, H1B work visas, and F1 student visas — are continuing as normal.
 
However, Indian applicants are still facing long wait times. Due to overwhelming demand and processing delays, many US consulates in India are offering visa interview slots only after 10 to 12 months.
 
So, while India is not impacted by the travel ban, the delays could still disrupt travel, study, and job plans for many applicants.

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

