China K visa vs H-1B: Can Beijing lure foreign tech talent from US, Europe?

While US President Donald Trump makes it harder to hire skilled foreign workers, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is trying to lure them in. China has officially launched a new visa programme designed to make it easier for young professionals and graduates in science and technology from top universities to study and do business in the country.

Beijing’s K visa is part of a broader plan to compete with the US in attracting global talent. It arrives at a time when America’s H-1B programme faces tighter immigration rules under Trump’s administration.

“The K visa will facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and international young professionals in scientific and technological fields,” said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China’s National Immigration Administration, on September 29.

What the K visa offers According to state-run Xinhua, the K visa offers greater convenience than China’s 12 existing visa types. Its main features include: • Multiple permitted entries • Longer validity periods • Extended duration of stay • Simplified procedures without the need for a local employer or invitation Once in China, K visa holders may join academic exchanges, cultural projects, and business or entrepreneurial activities. The visa supplements existing schemes such as the R visa for foreign professionals but removes the job-offer requirement before application. The move contrasts sharply with recent US policy changes, including Trump’s proposal to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 for new applicants. That has left many skilled professionals and students reconsidering whether the US remains an accessible destination.

Concerns about foreign competition The launch has sparked debate within China, where youth unemployment has hovered near 19 per cent over the past two years, with around 12 million graduates entering the job market annually. “Does this policy imply that our education system is inferior to that of other countries?” one user asked on Weibo. Another wrote, “Why is it that young people in China with bachelor’s degrees struggle to find good jobs and are forced to pursue master’s degrees, while foreign bachelor’s degree holders are considered ‘tech talent’?” Some fear that the policy could disadvantage Chinese jobseekers. Others warned that without employer sponsorship, it could create room for misuse by fraudulent agents. “It is already difficult to thoroughly scrutinise domestic educational credentials,” another user commented. “With the introduction of the K visa, a supply chain of visa agencies will quickly form around it. How much manpower and resources will it take to vet each application and ensure it is genuine?”

State media downplays criticism A commentary in the state-backed Shanghai Observer argued that inviting foreign professionals would ultimately strengthen the economy. It noted that China faces a “gap and mismatch” between available talent and the skills needed in high-tech sectors like AI and semiconductors. “The more complex the global environment, the more China will open its arms,” it said. Barriers that still hold back foreigners Experts say several challenges still make China a difficult place for foreign workers. Language remains a major barrier, while the Communist Party’s tight control over the internet—often referred to as the “Great Firewall”—can limit access to global platforms.

Despite its population of 1.4 billion, China had only around 711,000 foreign workers in 2023. “The US still leads in research and has the advantage of using English widely. There’s also a clearer pathway to residency for many,” David Stepat, country director for Singapore at Dezan Shira & Associates, told Associated Press. Nikhil Swaminathan, an Indian H-1B visa holder working for a US non-profit organisation, said he found China’s offer interesting but fraught with political concerns. “I would’ve considered it. China’s a great place to work in tech, if not for the difficult relationship between India and China,” he told the AP.