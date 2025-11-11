Home / Immigration / US visa rejection leaves Indian medical student puzzled: What went wrong?

US visa rejection leaves Indian medical student puzzled: What went wrong?

An Indian medical student's B1/B2 visa was refused at the US Consulate in Kolkata despite being chosen for a four-week observership

US visa interview
US Visa Rjection Story: Indian education consultants say students need to prepare both practically and mentally, not just for the visa application but also for the interview. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
An Indian medical student was left frustrated after his B1/B2 visa application was refused at the United States Consulate in Kolkata, despite having been selected for a four-week medical observership in the country.
 
The student shared his experience on Reddit, seeking clarity on what might have gone wrong during the brief visa interview.
 

What happened at the US Consulate in Kolkata

 
According to his post, the student arrived for the interview with all required documents and was prepared to explain his travel purpose. The discussion began cordially when the officer asked how he was doing. The applicant explained that he had been chosen for a four-week observership at a hospital in the United States.
 
The officer reportedly asked a few routine questions about his studies, his parents’ occupation, and the duration of his stay. The student said he mentioned that his parents ran an IT solutions firm offering hardware and software support. Moments later, the officer said, “Sorry, your visa has not been approved,” and ended the interview without checking any documents.
 

What is the B1/B2 visa

 
The B1/B2 visa allows short-term visits to the United States for business (B1), tourism (B2), or a combination of both. Applicants must fill out an online DS-160 form, schedule an interview, and attend it with supporting paperwork, although officers may not always review documents. 
 

How Reddit reacted to the us visa rejection

 
The post drew dozens of responses from users familiar with US visa procedures. Several suggested that officers often reject applicants they suspect might overstay or seek work during short programmes.
 
“Officer knows there’s 100% chance you’ll be looking for a job in the US during this observership. Zero reason why you can’t do an observership in India,” one user wrote.
 
Another commenter said the rejection may not have been linked to the interview itself. “At least based on the text content alone, I don’t think you answered anything incorrectly. Most likely there are things on the DS-160 that fit the pattern of people they’re concerned about. Do you have a lot of international travel?” the user asked.
 
Others noted that visa decisions often depend on the interviewer’s impression rather than detailed explanations. “A lot of times, it’s the officer’s gut feeling and not something explicitly articulable. Luck is a factor,” one person observed.
 
A user familiar with medical visa trends said, “As I always say, medical observerships are always a foreign doctor’s pathway into a medical residency in the US. You shouldn’t deny that that’s your goal, because there’s nothing wrong with that.”
 
Another commenter added, “No documents were asked because the visa officer is trained to doubt your answers. They already ‘know’ what your intentions are.”
 

Why Indian face 214(b) refusals

 
Visa refusals under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act are common for Indian applicants. Officers use this clause when they believe an applicant has not demonstrated strong enough ties to their home country. Common factors include:
 
Weak links to home country: Lack of family, employment, or property that shows intent to return after travel
Short interviews and limited opportunity: Many report being denied after answering just a few questions
Subjective evaluation: Officers have broad discretion to decide what counts as strong ties
Increased scrutiny: High volumes of Indian applications and certain study or work fields often trigger closer checks
 
Observers say the current environment, shaped by tighter immigration enforcement, rising H-1B fees, and renewed border control measures, has made short-term US visas harder to obtain for young professionals and students.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

