UAE freelance visa gets stricter rules: Why it's suddenly in the spotlight

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is tightening review and auditing procedures for freelance visas, also known as the “Green Residency,” to protect the labour market and preserve transparency in its expanding independent work sector.

Officials clarified that despite social media rumours, freelance visa issuance continues as usual. Reports in Emarat Al Youm and Khaleej Times confirm that the UAE remains committed to supporting self-employed professionals while curbing misuse of the system.

What did the GDRFA say about the rumours?

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), dismissed rumours that the freelance visa programme had been suspended.

“Freelance permits are being issued normally through official channels,” said Al Marri, adding that enhanced auditing measures were introduced after authorities discovered isolated cases of misuse, such as attempts to trade visas illegally. He explained that the measures were necessary “to protect the labour market and maintain the integrity of the system.” Al Marri also said the recent surge in online speculation coincided with a rise in applications for freelance permits. How is the UAE supporting flexible work? According to Al Marri, the government’s goal is not to restrict opportunities but to regulate them responsibly. “The UAE continues to support a flexible and independent economy,” he said.

He added that the country remains one of the most attractive destinations for investors and professionals worldwide. Rumours about visa suspensions, he warned, “should not undermine societal or investor confidence in the UAE’s business and talent ecosystem.” What is the UAE’s freelance visa or Green Residency? The “Green Residency” or freelance visa was introduced to promote self-employment and encourage the development of a talent-based economy. It enables individuals, whether Emirati residents or foreigners, to legally work without an employer or guarantor. Eligible professionals include journalists, designers, translators, and technology experts. They can apply for freelance licences through authorised platforms and operate independently on various projects.