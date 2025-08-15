Effective October 1, 2025, China will introduce a new visa category — the K Visa — aimed at attracting young foreign professionals in science and technology. The change comes under an update to the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners, approved by the State Council.

While the government has not defined the category in full, State broadcaster CCTV reported that the Talented Young Scientist Programme has an upper age limit of 45, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project sets the limit at 40.

What is the K Visa?

The K Visa will be available to foreign nationals recognised as “young science and technology talent” by Chinese authorities. Detailed requirements will be published on Chinese embassy and consulate websites, but applicants will need to:

< Meet standards set by relevant Chinese authorities for foreign youth in science and technology < Provide documentation proving they meet these criteria “The K-type visa only has specific requirements regarding age, educational background, or work experience, and does not require a domestic employer or inviting entity. The application process will also be more streamlined,” the report said. China K Visa flexible than other visas China currently issues 12 categories of ordinary visas, including the Z Visa for work, X Visa for study, M Visa for business, L Visa for tourism, and R Visa for high-level talent. The K Visa is expected to be more flexible in:

< Number of entries permitted < Validity period < Duration of stay Other visa application procedures will remain unchanged. Part of China’s tech ambitions Beijing has set a target to become a technology superpower by 2035, seeing skilled professionals as essential to this goal in its competition with the United States. The Talented Young Scientist Programme brings researchers from Asia and Africa to work in China, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project seeks top-level natural scientists and engineers. Top universities in China have offered competitive salaries and bonuses to attract overseas researchers.