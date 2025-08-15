Home / Immigration / China to launch new visa for STEM talent as Trump cracks down on immigrants

China to launch new visa for STEM talent as Trump cracks down on immigrants

China will launch a K Visa from October 1, 2025, to attract young foreign science and tech talent, offering flexible stay rules and no local job requirement

China solar exports, solar energy
China to launch new K visa: Beijing has set a target to become a technology superpower by 2035. Image: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Effective October 1, 2025, China will introduce a new visa category — the K Visa — aimed at attracting young foreign professionals in science and technology. The change comes under an update to the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of the Entry and Exit of Foreigners, approved by the State Council.
 
While the government has not defined the category in full, State broadcaster CCTV reported that the Talented Young Scientist Programme has an upper age limit of 45, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project sets the limit at 40.
 

What is the K Visa?

 
The K Visa will be available to foreign nationals recognised as “young science and technology talent” by Chinese authorities. Detailed requirements will be published on Chinese embassy and consulate websites, but applicants will need to:
 
< Meet standards set by relevant Chinese authorities for foreign youth in science and technology
< Provide documentation proving they meet these criteria
 
“The K-type visa only has specific requirements regarding age, educational background, or work experience, and does not require a domestic employer or inviting entity. The application process will also be more streamlined,” the report said.
 

China K Visa flexible than other visas

 
China currently issues 12 categories of ordinary visas, including the Z Visa for work, X Visa for study, M Visa for business, L Visa for tourism, and R Visa for high-level talent. The K Visa is expected to be more flexible in:
 
< Number of entries permitted
< Validity period
< Duration of stay
 
Other visa application procedures will remain unchanged.
 

Part of China’s tech ambitions

 
Beijing has set a target to become a technology superpower by 2035, seeing skilled professionals as essential to this goal in its competition with the United States.
 
The Talented Young Scientist Programme brings researchers from Asia and Africa to work in China, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project seeks top-level natural scientists and engineers.
 
Top universities in China have offered competitive salaries and bonuses to attract overseas researchers.
 

US researchers face a tougher climate

 
In contrast, some researchers in the United States are dealing with reduced federal support and uncertainty since Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Funding agencies, including the National Science Foundation, have been told to cut overheads — reductions that affect indirect costs such as laboratory space, infrastructure and administrative support, often linked to postdoctoral research.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India tightens OCI card cancellation rules: Criminals not welcome back home

Vietnam launches 5-year visa waiver for top global talent; Indians eligible

Tourist tax on cards? Why London may mimic Paris in charging visitors

Illegal immigrants in US: Self-deport and get free flight, $1,000 & more

H-1B shocker: 1 in 6 Indians face early US deportation risk, survey finds

Topics :ChinaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story