Vietnam launches 5-year visa waiver for top global talent; Indians eligible

Vietnam is opening its doors to top foreign professionals with a new long-term visa exemption, but only for those who meet a strict set of criteria. On August 8, 2025, the government issued Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP, launching the Special Visa Exemption Card (SVEC) scheme. The policy takes effect from August 15 and offers a visa waiver card — in both digital and physical formats — valid for multiple entries and up to five years in certain cases.

Indians can apply too, but this isn’t a blanket visa-free pass for all passport holders. It’s reserved for individuals whose skills, achievements, or influence can directly contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth.

What is the Special Visa Exemption Card? The SVEC is aimed at foreign nationals whose work, expertise, or influence is expected to benefit Vietnam. Holders can enter and leave the country multiple times during its validity. The card is issued for a maximum of five years, but it must expire at least 30 days before the passport does. Those nominated by authorised agencies for development purposes can also apply for a Level 2 electronic identification (e-ID) account. Why is it being introduced? For applicants, the SVEC removes the hassle of frequent visa renewals and supports long-term collaborations. For Vietnam, it’s a way to bring in global expertise, attract foreign investment, and build its profile in innovation, culture, and tourism.

Who can apply? Under Decree 221, eligibility covers a wide range of high-profile individuals, including: • Senior leaders from foreign governments, parliaments, international organisations, and supreme judicial bodies • Renowned scientists, professors, researchers, scholars, chief engineers, and technology experts from respected institutions • CEOs and executives from globally recognised corporations with cultural or brand influence • Investors, entrepreneurs, and senior executives driving socio-economic growth • Influential cultural, arts, sports, and tourism personalities with international reach How to apply Applications must be filed by a competent agency or organisation — either in person or online — with the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security. The application needs a written request and a copy of the passport’s information page.

Processing steps: 1. The Immigration Department reviews the application and issues a digital SVEC (Form NC-01). 2. The requesting agency is informed of: • Access to the digital SVEC (Form NB-01), or • Issuance of the physical chip-embedded card (Form NC-02), or • Reasons for rejection. Processing times: • High-level state guests: Within 3 working days • Scholars, experts, investors, cultural/sports/tourism figures, honorary consuls, and approved invitees: Within 5 working days • Physical chip-embedded card: Within 7 working days Entry rules for SVEC holders Each entry allows a 90-day temporary stay. If the card’s validity is less than 90 days, the stay period matches the remaining validity. At the border, travellers must present both their passport and the SVEC for inspection.