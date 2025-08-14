Home / Immigration / India tightens OCI card cancellation rules: Criminals not welcome back home

India tightens OCI card cancellation rules: Criminals not welcome back home

India Govt tightens OCI rules: India will now cancel OCI cards if holders face at least two years' jail or are charge-sheeted for offences carrying seven years or more in prison

Parliament
India OCI law change (Photo:PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards will now be cancelled if the holder is sentenced to at least two years in prison or named in a charge sheet for an offence carrying a punishment of seven years or more, according to a new government notification.
 
The home ministry announced the change through a gazette notification issued under clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955.
 
“An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more,” the notification read.
 

Applies to offences in India or abroad

 
Home ministry officials told news agency ANI that the provision will apply whether the conviction happens in India or overseas, as long as the offence is recognised under Indian law.
 
“This move strengthens the legal framework around OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) status, which grants specific rights and privileges to foreign citizens of Indian origin,” said the official.
 

What is an OCI card?

 
The OCI scheme was introduced in August 2005 for people of Indian origin who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or became eligible for citizenship on that date. It excludes current or former citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, or any other country notified by the government.
 
The card, which resembles a passport, allows multiple entries and indefinite stay in India. It removes the requirement for police registration, regardless of the length of stay, and offers parity with Non-Resident Indians in areas such as financial, economic, and educational access—excluding ownership of agricultural land.
 
However, it does not confer Indian citizenship. OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) holders cannot vote, hold public office, or apply for certain government jobs.
 
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are about five million OCI cardholders worldwide.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tourist tax on cards? Why London may mimic Paris in charging visitors

Illegal immigrants in US: Self-deport and get free flight, $1,000 & more

H-1B shocker: 1 in 6 Indians face early US deportation risk, survey finds

Independence Day weekend 2025: Goa to Singapore, where Indians are headed

H-1B visa expiring? Indian chose Jamaica for visa slots, smooth process

Topics :OCI card for PIOsimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story