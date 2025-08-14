Illegal immigrants in US: Self-deport and get free flight, $1,000 & more

Are you in the United States without legal status and thinking of returning to India or another home country? You can leave voluntarily with a free plane ticket, a $1,000 cash bonus, and forgiveness of fines, according to the US government.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Tuesday that undocumented migrants can use the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home mobile app to arrange their departure.

“If you are here illegally and you want to go home, the Department of Homeland Security now offers use of the CBP Home Mobile App so that you can voluntarily self-deport,” USCIS said in a social media post. “Through the CBP Home Mobile App, you receive a complimentary plane ticket home, receive a $1,000 exit bonus upon your return, and will have any unpaid fines for failing to timely depart forgiven.”

What the scheme offers USCIS says the CBP Home app allows people to leave “safely and in an orderly way” without risking detention. Benefits include: 1. Free one-way ticket to the home country or another where the person has legal status. 2. $1,000 exit bonus after confirmation of departure through the app. 3. Fine forgiveness for failing to depart after a removal order. 4. Family travel allowing parents to leave with their children regardless of citizenship status. 5. Time to prepare to settle work, school, and personal matters before departure. What happens if you stay USCIS warns that remaining in the country without legal status can lead to “serious consequences”, including removal, prosecution, detention, wage garnishment, and confiscation of personal property.

“Leaving voluntarily may improve future immigration options,” the agency said. Indians among those returning India’s Ministry of External Affairs said last week that 1,703 Indian nationals have “come back or [been] deported” from the United States since January. Around 62% returned on commercial flights, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. The announcement comes amid President Donald Trump’s campaign to deport undocumented migrants. In February, more than 100 Indians were deported on a US military flight, with reports that some were restrained during transport. The US government believes around 18,000 Indian nationals entered the country illegally. Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India warned that overstaying a visa could lead to deportation or a permanent ban on re-entry.