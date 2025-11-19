Home / Immigration / Get US visa faster with Fifa Pass: What it is, who qualifies and key rules

Get US visa faster with Fifa Pass: What it is, who qualifies and key rules

The US has announced Fifa Pass, a priority appointment system for 2026 World Cup ticket holders that moves applicants ahead in the visa-interview queue while keeping the usual security checks unchange

Want your US visa fastracked? Get a ticket to the Fifa World Cup 2026. Yes, the United States on Tuesday said that Fifa ticket holders travelling to the country are now eligible for the Fifa Priority Appointment Scheduling System (Fifa Pass). The service gives fans who buy a match ticket the chance to secure a quicker visa-interview slot.
 

What is Fifa Pass?

 
Fifa Pass, short for Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, is a fast-track scheme introduced by Fifa along with the World Cup 2026 host nations to help fans secure visa-interview appointments more swiftly. For those who purchase World Cup tickets through Fifa for matches in the United States, the scheme offers access to priority scheduling when booking interview dates.
 

How does the Fifa Pass work?

 
If you have a valid ticket for a 2026 World Cup match in the United States, bought through Fifa’s official channels, you can use Fifa Pass to get moved up the interview-scheduling queue. The visa process itself does not change.
 
“The only difference here is we’re moving them up in the queue,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
A dedicated portal will handle the priority scheduling. The programme is part of preparations for the large number of foreign visitors expected during the tournament.
 

What are the key points of the scheme?

 
Eligibility is limited to fans holding match tickets purchased officially through Fifa for fixtures in the United States. Priority access does not mean guaranteed admission, as standard vetting remains in place. The service is planned for early 2026 in the run-up to the tournament.
 

How to get a Fifa World Cup 2026 ticket?

 
1. Create a Fifa ticketing account
Visit Fifa.com, open the ticketing section and register with your email.
 
2. Join the ticketing phase
Ticket sales are released in stages, including random-selection draws, first-come phases and supporter or venue packages. For 2026, the first major ticketing phase is open for fan accounts and priority categories.
 
3. Choose the type of ticket
Options include individual match tickets, team-specific packages, venue-specific bundles and hospitality tickets via Fifa’s official partner.
 
4. Pay officially through Fifa
Payments must be made only on Fifa’s own portal. Avoid all third-party sellers unless authorised.
 
5. Receive your confirmation
Tickets appear in your Fifa account. All tickets are digital and activated closer to match day.
 
Indian fans must note that you may apply for a US visa without a ticket, but Fifa Pass priority access is available only with a valid Fifa-purchased ticket. They should also avoid agents offering “pre-reservation” or “assured” tickets, as Fifa does not recognise these.
 
How many fans are expected in the United States?
 
Fifa President Gianni Infantino said they expect to sell between six and seven million tickets. Speaking at the Oval Office, he estimated that 5 to 10 million visitors from around the world will travel to the United States for the event.
 
“With this Fifa Pass, we can make sure that those who buy a ticket that are legitimate football or soccer fans... can come and attend the World Cup in the best conditions – starting from getting their visa and then coming, of course, in the country to enjoy,” said Infantino.

