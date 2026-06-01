France Work Visa Update: How new EU Blue card rules can benefit Indians

France has eased EU Blue Card requirements, allowing more skilled Indian professionals to qualify through work experience, shorter contracts and improved mobility across Europe.

The changes, which took effect as part of France's implementation of the European Union's revised Blue Card framework, lower several barriers that previously made the immigration route difficult for many applicants.

Expanded professional experience eligibility

One of the biggest changes is that certain applicants may now qualify for a French EU Blue Card even without a university degree. Under the revised rules, professionals with at least three years of relevant work experience gained within the previous seven years can become eligible, provided their occupation falls within categories to be specified by French authorities.

Previously, applicants generally needed either a three-year higher education qualification or five years of professional experience. The change is expected to benefit skilled professionals who built careers through practical experience rather than formal academic credentials. "Employers will be able to hire highly skilled talent from a wider pool of applicants. This is particularly pertinent given current labor shortages in France," said immigration firm Fragomen in a note. As of April 25, 2026, holders of either a European Blue Card issued by another EU Member State or an EU Long-Term Residence Permit (bearing the notation “Former holder of a European Blue Card”) issued by another EU Member State may now enter France to take up paid employment for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without a work permit.

Reduced work contract durations France has also reduced the minimum employment contract requirement for EU Blue Card applications from 12 months to six months, making the route more accessible for employers and workers in project-based or rapidly evolving industries. Another major advantage for international professionals is greater mobility within Europe. Under the revised system, EU Blue Card holders who have already lived in another EU country can move to France more quickly than before. The waiting period has been reduced from 18 months to 12 months in many cases, helping professionals pursue opportunities across different European markets with fewer immigration hurdles.

"Although this change grants employers more flexibility when hiring highly skilled foreign workers, the practical impact may be less significant than first impressions suggest as highly skilled workers in France tend to be hired under permanent contracts," said immigration firm Fragomen. Relaxed intra-EU mobility rules Holders of a non-French EU Blue Card who have resided for at least 12 months in another EU Member State can now enter France without a separate visa – though within at least one month of arriving in France, the foreign national must apply for a French EU Blue Card. Previously, this right of entry only applied after 18 months’ residence in the other EU Member State.

Additionally, where such individuals have resided in a second EU Member State for six months (after 12 months in a first EU Member State), they can now enter France without a separate visa. The same one-month deadline to apply for a French EU Blue Card remains. "EU Blue Card holders will be able to move to France from another EU Member State more easily, providing employers more flexibility to move talent permanently to France. Affected applicants should contact their immigration professional for case-by-case advice, especially as delays at prefecture offices may sometimes hinder individuals from obtaining a right to work upon arrival.

Increased visa duration for short-term contracts. Where the associated employment contract is less than two years in duration, EU Blue Cards now have a validity period of three months longer than the contract – up to a maximum of 24 months. Previously, the visa duration could not be longer than the associated contract," said Fragomen. As was the case previously, where the associated employment contract is two years or more in duration, the EU Blue Card validity period will continue to align with the contract duration (up to a maximum of four years). "The extended validity of three months allows them to maintain their right to stay and work in France while taking renewal actions or looking for a new job.

For permits valid for less than two years, increased diligence is needed regarding visa validity periods, since such foreign nationals cannot assume that their remaining legal status equals their work contract duration," said Fragomen. EU Long-term Residence PermitIt is now easier for EU Blue Card holders to accrue the five-years of residence necessary to be eligible for the 10-year EU Long-term Residence Permit. Previously, time spent in other EU Member States on anything other than an EU Blue Card did not accrue to the five year total; now time spent on certain other types of residence permit (listed in the French Code) also accrues.

"Given that Long-term Residence Permit holders now enjoy the ability to settle and work in France more easily, this is likely to increase talent retention in the country," explained Fragomen. Why this matters for Indians The reforms come at a time when many Indian professionals are reassessing their global mobility options. In the United States, employment-based immigrants continue to face lengthy green card backlogs, while several countries have tightened immigration pathways amid political and economic pressures. Against that backdrop, European nations are increasingly positioning themselves as destinations for skilled global talent. France's latest changes could be particularly attractive to Indian professionals working in information technology, artificial intelligence, engineering, healthcare, life sciences and research sectors, where demand for skilled workers remains strong.

Salary Thresholds Still Apply While the new rules make the programme more accessible, applicants will still need to meet salary requirements and secure qualifying employment from a French employer. The EU Blue Card remains a highly skilled immigration route, meaning employers must demonstrate that positions meet the programme's eligibility criteria. Applicants should also review the latest salary thresholds and occupation requirements before beginning the application process. Background In 2021, the European Union issued a directive seeking to update the existing EU Blue Card scheme (which dated back to 2009). The Blue Card scheme has sought to establish an attractive EU-wide immigration option for highly skilled professionals. However, the 2009 iteration suffered from fragmented and inconsistent transposition at national levels.