Germany freelance visa: With ₹1.27 lakh, Indians can work without employer

Are you a journalist, lawyer, engineer, or self-employed professional thinking of working in Germany without an employer? Germany’s Freelance Visa—officially known as the Freiberufler visa, allows non-EU residents, including Indians, to live and work independently in the country, according to German Missions in India, Germany's Federal Foreign Office.

This national visa (Type D) is valid for up to three years and allows multiple entries. It costs €75 (about Rs 7,477) and serves as a pathway to a residence permit and, later, permanent residency.

Two ways to qualify: Freelancer or self-employed

Applicants must choose between two tracks:

Freelancer (Freiberufler): Professionals offering services independently in liberal professions—such as journalists, architects, teachers, doctors, IT experts, and translators

Self-employed (Selbständiger/Gewerbetreibender): Business operators and tradespeople with a trade licence—for example, consultants running a small firm or someone setting up a private practice The visa type is the same, but the eligibility conditions depend on how your profession is classified under German law. Freelance professions listed under German law Section 18 of the German Income Tax Act identifies the following freelance professions: • Scientists, artists, and educators • Lawyers, notaries, patent attorneys • Surveyors, engineers, architects • Doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, non-medical practitioners • Tax consultants, sworn accountants, economists • Journalists, photojournalists, interpreters, translators • Pilots and comparable roles

What you need to qualify Here’s what Indian applicants need for the freelance visa: • A valid passport with two blank pages (issued within 10 years) • Minimum monthly income of €1,280.06 (about ₹1.27 lakh) • Proof of professional qualification (e.g. university or vocational degree) • Detailed description of your freelance work • Health insurance valid in Germany • Proof of clients or business contacts in Germany or Europe • Recent CV and passport photos (taken within 6 months) • Those over 45 need pension proof or retirement benefits • €75 visa fee (roughly ₹7,486) Applying from India: Step-by-step

The application is submitted before travelling to Germany. Indian applicants must apply through German Missions in India. • Fill out the National D Visa application form and print it • Book an appointment at your nearest German consulate or embassy • Gather all required documents, checking language requirements • Attend the appointment and provide biometric data • Once granted, the National D Visa is valid for 3–6 months • After arriving in Germany, register your address within two weeks • Visit the local foreigner’s office to convert your visa into a residence permit Freelancers also need to register with the local tax office (Finanzamt) and obtain a tax identification number.

After five years of continuous residence, German language proficiency, and proof of steady income, you may become eligible for permanent residency. Why some Indians are choosing Germany “Germany’s Freelance Visa can be a valuable opportunity for Indian professionals, especially in fields like IT, media, design, consulting, and language training where independent work is common,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and CEO at BorderPlus. “It allows individuals to live and work in Germany while offering services to local clients. The benefits include flexible work arrangements, access to the European market, and potential long-term residency if structured well,” he said.