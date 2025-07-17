QS 2026: Not London or Boston, Seoul is top city for foreign education

Seoul, not London, has emerged as the most preferred city for international students, according to the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026. The South Korean capital has taken the top spot, pushing London to third place, while Tokyo has climbed to second.

This is the first time two Asian cities have led the global student city rankings.

Compiled by UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the annual index considers a mix of factors including affordability, student mix, desirability, quality of universities, and employment outcomes after graduation.

Top 15 QS Best Student Cities 2026

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

London, United Kingdom Munich, Germany Melbourne, Australia Sydney, Australia Berlin, Germany Paris, France Zurich, Switzerland Vienna, Austria Singapore Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Beijing, China Taipei, Taiwan Boston, United States “Seoul's rise to the top spot, overtaking long-time favourites like Tokyo and London, is a clear message that the global higher education scene is evolving strongly and shows diversity in the study options for students globally. For Indian students and parents, this means that they now don’t have to run behind the Anglosphere and can choose other hot spots,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder at Gradding.com. “It additionally confirms that Asian cities, especially East Asian cities such as Seoul and Tokyo, provide a very real and exciting blend of academic excellence, lively student experience, and strong post-graduation career options,” she told Business Standard.

Indian students still prefer familiar routes “It’s a wake-up call for Indian families to look beyond the traditional US–UK–Canada triangle and consider high-performing, culturally rich destinations like South Korea that are investing heavily in international education,” Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd Global told Business Standard. Mary Gogoi, head of admissions at eduVelocity, agreed the trend is slowly shifting. “Students are becoming more open to exploring countries like South Korea and Japan, especially for courses in STEM, business, and international studies. This is often driven by curiosity, cultural appeal, and the availability of government scholarships,” she told Business Standard.

Still, many Indian families continue to lean towards English-speaking destinations. “For many families, these factors offer a sense of comfort and long-term opportunity, especially in terms of career prospects,” said Gogoi. Korean wave and government support drive interest According to LaunchEd Global and Gradding.com, there has been a clear uptick in enquiries over the past 12 to 18 months. “We’ve seen a clear uptick in interest, particularly from students in tech, design, and media-related fields. South Korea’s pop culture influence—K-dramas, K-pop, etc.—is a huge pull among Gen Z, but it’s not just about fandom,” said Jain. “Students are now recognising the strong academic infrastructure and the generous scholarships Korean and Japanese universities are offering to international students.”

“While difficulties like learning a new language and finding work after graduation are still real, both South Korea and Japan are actively trying to make things easier for international students, including those from India,” said Shekhawat. Language barriers and career planning “While many top universities in Seoul and Tokyo offer programmes in English, daily life and internships often require some knowledge of the local language. Also, the path to staying and working after graduation isn’t as clear-cut as it is in Canada or Australia,” said Jain. “Knowing the local language becomes essential for internships, part-time jobs, and long-term employment. Post-study work options exist, but navigating them requires good planning and language skills. It’s important for students to be prepared for that adjustment,” said Gogoi.

She added that Seoul and Tokyo offer high-quality education at comparatively lower costs, excellent public safety, and a modern lifestyle. “Generous scholarships and a growing focus on internationalisation make them attractive. Career opportunities in tech, design, and research are also a big plus.” “Seoul has built a strong reputation through universities like KAIST and SNU, especially in tech, engineering, and research. Scholarships and government support help too,” said Mayank Maheshwari, co-founder and COO at University Living. “Tokyo’s been a go-to for innovation for years whether it’s AI, robotics, or design. Both cities have universities that are respected around the world, which is why they score well in the employer-related parts of the QS ranking,” he said.

“But students also care about what happens after—can they stay back, work, and build a life there? And even during their studies, they think about the everyday stuff: food, language, part-time work, and whether they’ll feel at home in a completely new culture. That’s why, for many Indian students, countries like the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia still feel easier. The language, the work rights after graduation, and even access to familiar food and communities—all of that helps when you’re going abroad for the first time.” Cost of living: Seoul vs Tokyo vs Europe “When it comes to cost of living, Seoul is generally more affordable than both Tokyo and many major cities in Western Europe. International students in Seoul usually spend around $550 to $750 per month, depending on lifestyle and housing,” said Maheshwari.

“Dorms are reasonably priced, public transport is student-friendly, and food, especially on campus, is affordable.” According to him: Tokyo tends to be slightly more expensive, with monthly student expenses between $700 and $900 (around ₹58,800 to ₹75,600). Rent and commuting costs are higher, but quality of life is strong. In European cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, or Dublin, student budgets can range between $1,200 and $1,800 per month (around ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh). Housing in Europe generally ranges from €500 to €900 (around ₹45,500 to ₹81,900), with total monthly costs often crossing €1,000 (around ₹91,000).