Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

Now, Indian students planning short-term academic visits to Germany can do so without paying visa fees, thanks to a new agreement between India and Germany.

Earlier this month, during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, both countries reviewed their strategic partnership, covering education, innovation, trade, green development, and people-to-people ties. The outcome was an agreement on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits, intended to support student exchanges and education ties.

The cost of a German student visa for an adult applicant from India is usually €75, which works out to about ₹7,500.

What is a German gratis visa A gratis visa is a travel document issued free of charge. It is traditionally extended to categories such as children under ten, certain SAARC nationals, diplomatic visitors, and United Nations Laissez-Passer holders. Germany student visa trends for Indians Germany has steadily emerged as a popular destination for Indian students. According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), nearly 49,500 Indian students enrolled in German institutions during the 2023–24 winter semester, a rise of 15.1 per cent compared with the previous year. In the last five years, this number has more than doubled. Around 80 per cent pursue master’s programmes, with the majority concentrated in STEM fields.

The Germany University Living European Student Landscape Report, 2024, noted that Germany hosts 3.43 million students, including 39,600 from India and 422,188 from other countries. Benefits of gratis visa for Indian students Indian students planning short-term academic visits can now apply for gratis visas, cutting out the usual fee burden. This will benefit those joining exchange programmes, cultural visits, or research collaborations. The waiver is expected to encourage more schools and universities to send students abroad, strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and Germany. Cost of studying in Germany for Indian students Germany’s reputation rests on its world-class universities, research opportunities, and tuition-free or low-cost education. Institutions such as TU Munich and Heidelberg University continue to attract large cohorts of international students.