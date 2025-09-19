Home / Immigration / US revokes visas of Indian corporate leaders over drug links: Embassy

US revokes visas of Indian corporate leaders over drug links: Embassy

The US embassy in New Delhi confirmed it has revoked and denied visas of Indian executives accused of trafficking fentanyl precursors

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Sep 19 2025
The US on Thursday said it has revoked and subsequently denied visas of certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors.
 
The US embassy in New Delhi confirmed the punitive action but did not disclose the identity of the executives whose visas were revoked.
 
“In furtherance to the Trump administration's efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics, the US embassy in New Delhi has revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership based on involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors,” the mission said in a statement.
 
US charge d’affaires Jorgan Andrews said the embassy was acting against those linked to the production and trafficking of illegal drugs.
 
“The US embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking,” said Andrews. “Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States.”
 
The embassy said the actions were taken under section 221(i), section 212(a)(2)(C), and section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
“As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States,” the statement added.
 
Why is fentanyl a concern?
 
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid considered highly potent, with even small amounts capable of causing overdoses. US authorities have reported thousands of overdose deaths linked to the drug in recent years.
 
Who else will face scrutiny?
 
The embassy said executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors would face heightened scrutiny if they apply for US visas in future.
 
“We are grateful to our counterparts in the government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs,” the embassy said.
 
What steps has Washington already taken?
 
According to the embassy, the Trump administration has issued a series of executive orders to secure US borders, confront drug trafficking organisations and push source countries to reform the flow of illicit drugs and chemicals into the United States.
 
“Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the US is one of our top priorities,” it said. “Together, we will build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India.”

US visa, US immigration, immigration

Sep 19 2025

