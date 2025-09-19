Indian techie shot by US police; family seeks MEA's help to bring back body

Police in California shot a 30-year-old Indian techie after he allegedly stabbed his roommate earlier this month, officials said.

However, the techie’s family has alleged racial discrimination and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the event of his death, NDTV reported.

In a statement, the police identified the deceased as Mohammed Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar in Telangana. He was shot dead inside his residence in Santa Clara after he was found with a knife. Nizamuddin was reportedly seen pinning down his roommate, who sustained multiple injuries.

The incident took place on September 3. In a video posted on the Santa Clara Police Department's X account, the department’s chief held a press conference and briefed the public about the incident. In the video, the police said that they were responding to a 911 call about a stabbing incident inside a house. An alleged altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate escalated into a knife attack.

The statement said, “SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.” The statement further mentioned, “The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation. As the investigation progresses, we expect to provide an update tomorrow afternoon.” However, according to Nizamuddin’s family, it was he who called the police for help before being shot. Describing Nizamuddin, his family said that he was a quiet and religious person, who had also publicly complained of racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination at work.

Family alleges racial bias, seeks probe Nizamuddin had a Masters in Computer Science from a Florida college and was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara. Elaborating further on their allegations of racial discrimination, his family pointed out a LinkedIn post, in which the techie wrote, “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice,” adding, “Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end.” According to his family, Nizamuddin had also alleged racial discrimination, food poisoning, eviction, and what he described as ongoing surveillance and intimidation by a purported detective.

The family has now sought a thorough probe in the case, seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back his mortal remains. Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, after meeting Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, said he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to direct the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General in San Francisco to provide a detailed report on the case and assist with repatriation and related formalities. Another Indian was killed in Dallas, Texas ALSO READ: Trump vows crackdown on illegal immigrants after Indian beheaded in Dallas Earlier this month, another Indian was killed in Dallas, Texas, by his co-worker. The 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, also known as Bob, was beheaded after a dispute escalated over a broken washing machine