Google warns staff with US visa to avoid intl travel amid embassy delays

Alphabet's Google has advised some employees on US visas to avoid international travel due to delays at embassies, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing an internal email.

The email, sent by the company's outside counsel BAL Immigration Law on Thursday, warned staff who need a visa stamp to re-enter the United States not to leave the country because visa processing times have lengthened, the report said.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some US embassies and consulates face visa appointment delays of up to 12 months, the memo said, warning that international travel will "risk an extended stay outside the US", according to the report.