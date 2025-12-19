US visa delays persist: Tourist, business visa wait up to 10 months

The predicted waiting period for securing a US visa interview appointment for business and tourist travel stood at around 10 months as of November 20, according to information shared by the government in Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said waiting times vary by city and visa category, with student visas seeing much shorter queues than tourist and business visas.

ALSO READ: US Visa Bulletin January: Green card queue shortens for Indian EB-1, EB-5 The response came after a question on whether Indian applicants face uneven waiting periods across US embassies and consulates, ranging from a few months in some cities to much longer delays in others.

What do the latest US visa waiting times show across categories? Singh shared a category-wise and location-wise table of predicted waiting periods, based on data published by the US State Department on its official website. As of November 20, the predicted waiting period for an interview appointment at the US Embassy in India was: B1/B2 visas for business or tourism: 10 months F, M and J visas for students and exchange visitors: 0.5 months Note: The F visa is for academic students, the M visa for vocational or non-academic study, and the J visa for exchange visitors. The H category covers speciality occupations, L applies to intracompany transferees, P is for athletes, artists and entertainers, O is for individuals with extraordinary ability, and Q is for cultural exchange programmes.

How do US visa waiting time india? For B1/B2 visas, the predicted waiting periods at US consulates were: Kolkata: 5 months Mumbai: 9.5 months Hyderabad: 5 months Chennai: 3 months For F, M and J visas, the corresponding waiting times were: Kolkata: 2.5 months Mumbai: 3 months Hyderabad: 2.5 months Chennai: 2 months For H, L, O, P and Q category visas, waiting period data was not available for the US Embassy and the Kolkata consulate. At other consulates, the predicted waiting periods were: Mumbai: 1 month Hyderabad: 2 months Chennai: 1 month ALSO READ: US citizenship at risk? Trump plans review of 200 immigrant cases monthly

What has the government said on security screening and vetting? Singh told Parliament that the US Administration has made it clear that visa decisions are closely tied to security considerations. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” Singh said, quoting the US position. He added that the US expects applicants to clearly establish their eligibility and intent. “The US will ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and US national interests, and that all applicants will need to credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission,” he said.

The US has also reiterated that a visa is not an entitlement. “The US has clarified that a US visa is a privilege, not a right,” Singh said. How are expanded checks affecting visa appointments? Referring to follow-up measures announced by the US Administration, Singh said screening and vetting processes have been widened through notifications issued on June 18 and December 3. “As part of the follow-up measures, the US Administration has expanded screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States,” he said. These measures apply to student and exchange visitor visas under the F, M and J categories, as well as H-1B applicants and their dependants under the H-4 category, and have had an impact on visa appointment schedules.