India cuts visa categories to 9, trims application fields by up to 70%

India has reduced the number of its main visa categories from 13 to nine and cut the information required in application forms by 65-70 per cent, making it easier for foreign nationals to visit, study, work or do business in the country.

The revised system also reduces the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23. The changes are expected to make it easier for applicants to identify the correct visa category and reduce the time and effort involved in completing applications.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the government announced the latest round of rationalisation on August 27. It follows an earlier exercise in October 2025, when the number of main visa categories was reduced from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49.

The system is expected to be implemented by the end of 2026, with the MHA currently updating its information technology systems.

“The changes are aimed at making the visa regime more compact, coherent and responsive to the requirements of foreign nationals visiting India,” the ministry said in a statement, according to PTI.

Tourist visa replaced with broader visitor visa

One of the significant changes is the renaming of the “tourist visa” as “visitor visa”. The revised category covers a wider range of activities beyond conventional tourism and has been divided into two sub-categories.

V-1 visa: Covers short-term activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and short courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is granted for 30 days with multiple entries.

V-2 visa: Covers longer visits and activities permitted under V-1, along with mountaineering. It can be granted for one, five or 10 years. For mountaineering, a six-month multiple-entry visa will be available.

This broader classification is intended to help visitors whose purpose of travel may not fit within the conventional definition of tourism.

Separate visa provisions for conventional and AYUSH treatment

India has retained separate provisions for foreign nationals seeking medical treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems.

The M-1 visa will cover treatment other than AYUSH, while the M-3 visa will be for treatment under AYUSH systems.

Both categories, including their electronic visa versions, will generally be granted for one year with multiple entries.

The government has also provided corresponding visas for medical attendants. The M-2 visa will be available to attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders, while the M-4 visa will cover attendants of M-3 visa holders.

According to the MHA, multiple-entry validity will help patients who require repeated consultations, follow-up appointments or treatment in different stages. It will also reduce the need to apply for a fresh visa during the course of treatment.

Student and business visa categories reorganised

The student visa category has been consolidated into two broad classifications.

The S-1 visa will cover school, graduate and postgraduate education. The S-2 visa will cover PhD scholars, research students, visiting faculty, internships, exchange programmes and specified scientific and academic activities.

Foreign students admitted to Indian educational institutions through the Study in India portal may receive an e-S1 visa for up to five years or the duration of their course, whichever is shorter. The visa will permit multiple entries.

The business visa category has also been divided into two sub-categories.

B-1 visa: Covers long-term, licence-based business activities, including setting up industrial or commercial ventures in India.

B-2 visa: Covers short-term, contract-based business activities, including production investment, conferences, sports, films and performing arts.

A specific provision has also been introduced for foreign engineers, technical specialists and subject-matter experts engaged by Indian companies. They may receive a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-visa system.

This provision was earlier available under the e-B4 visa classification.

Fewer fields in application forms

Apart from reducing visa categories, the government has simplified the application process by cutting the number of required fields across all 23 visa categories and sub-categories by 65-70 per cent.

The objective is to reduce the information applicants need to provide while retaining details essential for visa processing.

The MHA said the changes would also help officials conduct more focused scrutiny and improve administrative efficiency.

Currently, electronic visas are processed under 13 sub-categories and are available to nationals of 172 countries, according to the ministry.

What are the nine Indian visa categories?

Under the revised system, India’s nine main visa categories are:

Business Visa

Diplomatic Visa

Work Visa

Journalist Visa

Medical Visa

Official Visa

Student Visa

Visitor Visa

Miscellaneous Visa

The Miscellaneous Visa category covers people of Indian origin and their spouses and children, dependants of foreign nationals holding long-duration visas, and certain other categories, including specified Afghan nationals and nationals of neighbouring countries.

What applicants should know

The changes are intended to simplify the visa process, but the revised framework will not become operational immediately. The MHA is updating its IT systems, and visas under the new arrangements are expected to be issued by the end of 2026.

Foreign nationals planning to visit India should check the applicable visa category and its conditions before submitting an application. The reduction in categories and application fields does not mean that eligibility requirements or supporting documentation have been removed.

(With inputs from PTI)