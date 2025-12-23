H-1B, H-4 visa delays: How applicants can request expedited interviews

Are you or your dependants stuck in India because of the new vetting process for H-1B and H-4 visas? You are not alone. Many who travelled this month to renew their American work permits are stranded after US consular offices abruptly rescheduled their appointments.

The disruption follows the United States expanding online presence reviews to all H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. Social media vetting is now being conducted globally for “all applicants of all nationalities” under these two visa categories.

In a brief statement on Monday, the US Embassy in India asked applicants to apply “as early as they can” and to anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications.

For those with an urgent need to return to the US, there is still an option available: Requesting an expedited interview. Emergency appointment granted after social media review challenge A recent case shared on Reddit shows how the expedited route can work in practice. A user described how her four-year-old son, a dependant on her husband’s H-1B visa, was caught in the rescheduling backlog. “My four-year-old son is a dependent on my husband’s H-1B visa. My son and I are currently in India, while my husband is in the US,” she wrote. Although both her husband and son were eligible for emergency appointments, her son’s interview was initially pushed to July 2026. That would have required him to remain in India for more than a year.

“We submitted an emergency request explaining that social media vetting is not applicable for a child, and the request was approved,” she wrote. “He completed his biometrics today, and his visa interview is scheduled in Chennai on January 21st.” How to reschedule a visa interview In a social media post, immigration attorney Saimithra Reddy, managing attorney at Mithra Law Firm, said applicants can reschedule their interview once if the newly assigned date is too far away. If the delay is unmanageable, applicants can use the Consular Electronic Application Center, the US Department of State’s online portal for immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

You may need to pay the MRV fee again to reschedule. “Try to schedule the appointment in another location instead of rescheduling in your current consulate location,” Reddy said. Who can request expedited processing Reddy said applicants may request an expedited interview if they can show a genuine emergency, including: • An urgent business need • Medical reasons requiring return to the US by a fixed date • An imminent job start date or risk of losing employment • Dependants in the US who would suffer due to prolonged absence “Expedited processing is completely discretionary, so the reason has to be a compelling emergency,” she wrote.

How to apply for an expedited H-1B or H-4 appointment The US Embassy in India says only applicants with an existing interview appointment can request an expedited slot through the online appointment system. Schedule a regular interview first Before requesting an expedited appointment, applicants must complete the standard non-immigrant visa steps: • Submit a properly completed DS-160 form • Pay the standard visa application fee • Book the earliest available interview date, even if it is several months away Only after an appointment exists will the system allow an expedite request. Use the emergency or expedited request tool

Once a regular appointment is booked, log in to the visa service dashboard and select the “Emergency Request” or “Expedited Appointment” option. In the request form, applicants should: • Clearly explain the reason for urgency • Upload supporting documents where relevant • Avoid asking for a specific date Document the urgency clearly Consular officers assess requests on a case-by-case basis. Applicants usually receive a response by email, confirming approval or rejection and giving instructions on rescheduling if approved. The embassy has clarified that expedited appointments are not granted for: • Attending weddings or graduation ceremonies