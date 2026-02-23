H-1B visa hurdles: Parents, don't send your kids to US, warns entrepreneur

US-based Indian-origin entrepreneur Vijay Thirumalai on Sunday sparked discussion online over the value of studying in the United States and pursuing work visas, after reacting to the death of 30-year-old Indian national Sasikanth Reddy Donthireddy.

Taking to X, Thirumalai paid tribute to Reddy, who reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on February 16, 2026. He outlined Reddy’s journey: Arriving in the US in 2018 on an F-1 student visa, completing a double master’s degree to remain on a “valid visa”, applying repeatedly for an H-1B visa, and staying away from his family for nearly eight years.

Using the tragedy to draw attention to what he described as systemic immigration hurdles, Thirumalai appealed to Indian parents. “Parents, pls, don’t send your kids to US if you are not able to buy them a GC thru EB5, not worth the hassle,” he wrote.

He criticised temporary visa pathways, describing the F-1 route as “far too restrictive” and calling the H-1B lottery a “1/3 ratio”. Even for those who eventually secure an H-1B–EB2/EB3 track, he wrote, a green card remains “100 years away”. If a family cannot afford an EB-5 investment visa, he advised avoiding the financial strain. “DO NOT mortgage ur house, savings, take loans to sponsor undergrad or post grad,” he wrote, calling it “not worth it”. Instead, the entrepreneur suggested starting a business in India with the money, which he said would keep the child and family “far more happier” in the long run.

What the visa pathways mean An EB-5 visa offers permanent residency to qualified investors who commit $800,000 to projects in designated Targeted Employment Areas. In contrast, the F-1 visa, which Reddy held, is a non-immigrant student visa permitting full-time study in certified US institutions, with limited employment options such as Optional Practical Training (OPT). Thirumalai is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goldwater Global, a platform that says it helps Indians expand their life and businesses abroad. His post also pointed to the pressures faced by some Indian nationals trying to meet visa requirements while working long hours and staying away from family support.

Fundraiser reveals personal struggles A fundraiser launched to repatriate Reddy’s body to India shed further light on his final months. “The repeated disappointments and visa uncertainty caused him a lot of stress, especially in the last several months,” the appeal said on GoFundMe, a fundraiser platform. It added that he continued working long hours “without giving up” and entered the H-1B lottery “multiple times” without success. “Since moving abroad in 2018, Sasikanth had not been able to visit his parents. For almost 8 years, they waited to see their son return home. They hoped to welcome him back with pride and joy,” it said.

Reddy reportedly complained of chest pain in the early hours of February 16. “He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved,” the appeal said. Last week, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the H-1B visa had lost much of its relevance after the Covid-19 pandemic. “The H-1B visa story had gradually deteriorated into a lottery. So if I needed two H-1B visas, I would calculate that one out of seven are going to get it. I would apply for 15 and hope to get two out of those. Gradually, the process had gone down to that level, post-Covid,” he said, describing how firms coped with uncertainty in the programme.

What is the H-1B visa and why Indians are facing problem The H-1B visa is a temporary US work visa for highly skilled professionals, allowing American firms to employ foreign nationals in specialised roles. Indians have historically been the biggest beneficiaries, accounting for more than 70 per cent of approvals in recent years. From late September 2025, the Trump administration rolled out a series of measures that reshaped how H-1B visas are issued, with a sharp impact on Indian professionals. A presidential proclamation effective September 21, 2025 made it mandatory for most new H-1B petitions to include a $100,000 payment from the employer before processing. Earlier, total fees were usually limited to a few thousand dollars.