Kuwait plans freelance residency permit to curb visa trading: Explained

Kuwait is set to introduce a freelance residency permit that will allow foreign workers to operate independently without a traditional employer sponsor, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, announced on Monday. The new scheme, expected to roll out within the next two months, will carry an annual fee of KD 750 to KD 1,000 (Rs 220,000 to Rs 300,000).

Kuwait aims to curb visa trading

Al-Sabah said the initiative forms part of broader labour market reforms. “Instead of paying visa traders, pay the government some KD 800–1,000,” he said, pointing to the government’s plan to curb illegal visa trading and redirect payments to the state.

Who can apply The freelance visa will target skilled foreign workers, including professionals, consultants and small-scale entrepreneurs who want to operate independently. The new system marks a shift from Kuwait’s traditional sponsor-based (kafala) residency model towards more flexible and transparent residency options. Full eligibility criteria and the official application process have not yet been released. However, applicants are expected to submit passport documentation, professional credentials and other required forms through the Ministry of Interior’s channels, Arab Times Kuwait reported. Residency will be issued upon payment of the annual fee and will be subject to renewal under the new framework.

The final regulations will clarify eligibility, documentation requirements and family sponsorship conditions. Once implemented, the freelance visa is expected to provide a legal pathway for independent work while strengthening government oversight of the labour market. Other Middle East countries with freelance visas Once the policy is implemented, Kuwait will join a growing list of countries offering this visa category. United Arab Emirates The UAE has the region’s most developed freelance visa ecosystem, with multiple emirates offering dedicated freelancer permits linked to residence visas. Programmes such as GoFreelance in Dubai and permits issued through free zones allow expatriates to work independently without a traditional employer sponsor.

The model is widely used in sectors such as media, technology, education and consulting and is considered the regional benchmark for flexible work residency. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia operates a Freelance Work Permit issued through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The permit authorises individuals to undertake independent work in approved professions, but it functions mainly as a work authorisation rather than a full standalone residence pathway for foreign freelancers abroad. In many cases, applicants must already hold valid residency in the Kingdom, making it structurally different from the UAE’s more open freelance visa framework.