Trump orders expanded immigration checks through US banks: Details

US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration move could now bring banks and financial records into the centre of US immigration enforcement, potentially increasing scrutiny for some immigrants, including Indians living and working in America.

Trump on May 19 signed an executive order directing banks and financial regulators to examine “red flags” linked to customers’ immigration and citizenship status as part of a broader crackdown on undocumented immigration, according to the White House, Associated Press and Reuters.

The order, titled “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System”, asks financial institutions and regulators to tighten monitoring for suspicious patterns linked to illegal immigration, payroll tax evasion and hidden account ownership structures.

What has Trump ordered? According to the White House release and reports by Reuters, the executive order does not require all bank customers to submit passports or immigration documents compulsorily — an earlier proposal that reportedly faced resistance from the banking industry. Instead, the administration has opted for a risk-based scrutiny framework. Banks and regulators have been directed to look for indicators such as: Use of Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) instead of Social Security Numbers

Off-the-books wage payments

Payroll tax evasion

Concealed ownership of accounts

Potential labour trafficking indicators The move effectively expands the role of banks in supporting immigration enforcement.

The White House said the order is aimed at “restoring integrity” to the US financial system and preventing misuse of banking channels by people living in the country without legal status. Why this matters for immigrants? The order is significant because it links immigration enforcement more closely with the financial system. In the US, undocumented immigrants often use ITINs — tax processing numbers issued by the Internal Revenue Service for people who are not eligible for Social Security Numbers — to open bank accounts, file taxes and access limited financial services. Under the new framework, such accounts may now attract greater scrutiny if regulators identify unusual activity or documentation gaps.

Reports suggest that earlier drafts of the proposal had considered mandatory citizenship verification for all account holders, including existing customers. However, banking industry groups and Wall Street firms reportedly pushed back, arguing that such measures would be operationally expensive and difficult to implement. The final order stops short of a blanket verification system, but still signals a tougher compliance environment for banks. What could this mean for Indians in the US The Indian-origin community in the US largely comprises professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas, employment-based green card holders, students and naturalised citizens. Experts say this group is not the primary target of the order.

However, the policy could still create indirect complications in certain cases. Those who may face additional scrutiny include: Recent immigrants with incomplete documentation histories

Individuals using ITINs instead of Social Security Numbers

Dependents whose visa or immigration status is under review

People with complex cross-border money transfers or financial arrangements Indian nationals who recently moved to the US, changed visa categories, or are awaiting immigration approvals may also experience stricter compliance checks from banks. Could banking procedures change? The order itself does not immediately change account opening rules for all customers. But banks may gradually tighten internal compliance standards after further guidance from the Treasury Department and financial regulators.

This could potentially lead to: Additional documentation requests

Closer verification of tax records

Enhanced scrutiny of large or irregular transactions

More compliance checks during account opening or loan applications Financial institutions in the US already follow anti-money laundering and Know Your Customer (KYC) rules. The latest order appears to integrate immigration-linked risk indicators into that framework more formally. What should NRIs do? Legal and immigration advisers quoted in various reports have suggested that immigrants ensure all financial and immigration records remain updated and consistent. This includes: Maintaining accurate tax filings

Keeping visa and immigration documents current

Ensuring bank records match official identification details

Properly documenting overseas fund transfers and income sources For Indians in the US legally, the order is not expected to create immediate disruption. However, it does indicate that immigration enforcement under the Trump administration is increasingly extending beyond border controls into financial systems and everyday compliance processes.