H-2B visa cap reached for FY26 second half; US adds 46k extra visas quotas

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed earlier this month that the statutory limit for H-2B work visas has been reached for the second half of fthe inancial year 2026, closing the window for new cap-subject applications. To ease labour shortages, the administration has made additional supplemental visas available. The development comes as labour shortages continue across multiple industries, with agricultural employers also reporting disruption linked to reduced availability of migrant workers.

Brooke L Rollins, the agriculture secretary, said in a statement that the administration was enacting “real reforms to ease regulatory burdens and lower labor costs.”

“The farm economy is in a difficult situation, and President Trump is utilizing all the tools available to ensure farmers have what they need to be successful,” she said.

What is H-2B visa? The programme allows US employers to recruit foreign nationals for temporary, non-agricultural roles when domestic labour supply is insufficient. It is widely used by sectors such as hospitality and landscaping, which depend on seasonal workers during peak demand. Indian nationals are not eligible under the current H-2B visa programme. Supplemental visas announced to address labour shortages To ease pressure on employers, the agency has outlined additional visa allocations: < 27,736 supplemental visas for roles beginning between April 1 and April 30 < 18,490 visas for positions starting between May 1 and September 30

These allocations come with eligibility conditions and must be filed within specified application windows. Under existing rules set by the United States Congress, the annual cap for H-2B visas stands at 66,000, split evenly across the two halves of the financial year. Once the limit is reached, no further cap-subject petitions are accepted. ALSO READ: Abolish H-1B visa: US lawmakers react to Indian workers at 7-Eleven store USCIS said March 10, 2026, was the final date to submit petitions for employment starting between April 1 and September 30. Applications received after this deadline will not be processed. Policy adjustments expand visa availability Earlier this year, the administration, working with the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Department of Labor, confirmed an expansion of the H-2B programme. The move allows up to 64,716 additional visas for the financial year 2026 to help employers manage workforce shortages in seasonal industries.

Since the financial year 2017, federal agencies have had the authority to release supplemental visas beyond the statutory cap when labour demand exceeds supply. Business groups have continued to push for full use of this provision, pointing to ongoing staffing gaps in sectors that rely on temporary foreign workers. Industry response highlights operational uncertainty ALSO READ: H-1B visa fraud 'by Indians destroying Texas', says British-American actor USCIS reiterated that late submissions linked to the capped period will be rejected, stressing the importance of filing within the prescribed timelines as employers plan for peak hiring cycles. Next phase focuses on returning workers Now, applications are open for returning worker allocation for April start dates.