Abolish H-1B visa: US lawmakers react to Indian workers at 7-Eleven store

A video showing an Indian-origin worker at a convenience store in Texas has triggered a political reaction in the United States, with several Republican lawmakers calling for the H-1B visa programme to be scrapped.

Congressman Brandon Gill on Wednesday renewed his criticism of the programme after the clip went viral online. Gill, who represents Texas’s 26th congressional district, has previously taken a strong position on immigration.

What happened in the viral 7-Eleven video?

Earlier this week, YouTuber Tyler Oliveira posted a video in which he approached an employee at a 7-Eleven store (an international convenience store chain) in Texas. In the clip, the worker said he was in the US on an H-1B visa and identified himself as being from Andhra Pradesh, India.

The video was later shared on X by AF Post with the caption: “Tyler Oliveira shows an H-1B worker at 7/11. To be approved for an H-1B, it must be determined that there is no American talent that can fill the occupation.”

As the video gained traction online, Gill responded, “H-1B is a scam and should be abolished.”

He had earlier introduced the “New IDEA Act”, which proposed stricter measures to ensure businesses do not hire unauthorised immigrants and to strengthen verification systems for employment in the US.

Gill is married to Danielle D’Souza, daughter of Dinesh D’Souza, a Mumbai-born commentator and ally of US President Donald Trump.

How have other US lawmakers reacted?

Other Republican lawmakers also responded to the controversy. Greg Steube said the programme disadvantages American workers, arguing that it allows companies to replace domestic employees with lower-cost foreign labour. He recently introduced the EXILE Act, which proposes eliminating the H-1B visa programme as part of a broader “America First” approach.

Earlier this week, British-American actor Matthew Marsden also criticised the programme, saying H-1B visa fraud was “destroying Texas”.

Why is the H-1B debate returning now?

The developments come at a time when immigration remains a central political issue in the US. Donald Trump has taken a stricter stance on immigration while also acknowledging the demand for skilled foreign workers.

In 2025, his administration introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. Discussions are also underway to increase wage thresholds by 21 per cent to 33 per cent, which could raise hiring costs for companies.

What is the H-1B visa programme?

The H-1B visa programme, introduced in 1990, allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations.

• Up to 85,000 new visas are issued each year

• The cap applies only to new applicants, not renewals

• Hundreds of thousands of workers remain in the US on valid H-1B status

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that about three-quarters of approved H-1B petitions in 2023 went to Indian nationals.