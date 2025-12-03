Home / Immigration / Australia's visa backlog nears 50,000 as international students face delays

Australia's visa backlog nears 50,000 as international students face delays

Australia's review tribunal is struggling with almost 50,000 student visa appeals, leaving thousands of international students, including many from India, facing long delays

Australia visa
Australia's Student visa backlog: Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Australia is facing a growing strain on its student visa appeal system, with nearly 50,000 cases now stuck in the review pipeline at the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART). Officials say the surge has pushed the body to breaking point, leaving thousands of international students, including many from India, waiting months or even years for outcomes.
 
Backlog builds as student cases pile up
 
Student visa matters now account for more than a third of the tribunal’s workload, and many cases have been sitting unresolved for up to two years. Evidence presented at a Senate estimates hearing showed that as of June 30, 2025, the tribunal was working through 46,590 student visa decisions. Student appeals now make up 38 per cent of the ART’s caseload, including more than 13,000 matters between one and two years old.
 
Chief executive and Principal Registrar Michael Hawkins told the hearing on October 10 that the pressure had grown sharply. “Well, there’s not a lot of triaging going on because we simply don’t have the resources to attack the study visa cohort,” said Hawkins. He added that newly recruited staff would be directed towards student and protection visa workloads.
 
Caseload surges across migration and protection matters
  The Senate hearing also pointed to broader pressures on the tribunal. Its overall caseload has risen 10 per cent in three months, now standing at 124,000 matters. Of these, 69,903 are in the migration jurisdiction, up more than 10,000 since June 30, while 40,413 relate to protection claims.
 
Between July and October 2025, the tribunal finalised 3,886 matters, and 44 per cent resulted in a changed decision. Visa applications are first handled by the Department of Home Affairs, but applicants can escalate outcomes to the ART for review.
 
The tribunal plans to complete 71,045 cases by the end of the year.
 
Staffing falls well short of what the ART needs
  Despite recent hiring rounds, the tribunal remains far below its budgeted staffing level. Hawkins told senators the agency had 281.2 full-time equivalent roles as of October 31. Another 27 staff began work on October 27, and 37 more are scheduled to join by June 2026. Even with these additions, the ART is still 97.9 full-time equivalent roles short of its target of 430.
 
New rule reshapes student visa processing
  Alongside the backlog in the review system, Australia has rolled out a new rule for processing Subclass 500 student visa applications, a move affecting thousands of international applicants.
 
The system, known as Ministerial Direction 115 (MD 115), introduces tier-based processing speeds for education providers. It replaces the earlier MD 111 directive and links visa turnaround times to how well each institution manages its “New Overseas Student Commencements” allocation.
 
Under MD 115:
 
• Institutions using less than 80 per cent of their quota fall in Priority 1
• Those between 80 per cent and 115 per cent fall in Priority 2
• Institutions above 115 per cent fall in Priority 3, where files may move slower
 
The new rule is expected to slow down applications tied to providers that exceed their enrolment limits. This includes universities, vocational colleges and private institutes that have experienced rapid growth in recent years. Many Indian applicants are watching the shift closely, with concerns that delays could affect the upcoming academic year.
 
The government introduced MD 115 after a rise in visa applications placed pressure on universities, housing markets and local services.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US green card, asylum cases paused for 19 nations under new Trump order

Canada's student permit cancellations a broken promise for Indian families

US visa wait times: Indians benefit as Delhi and Chennai speeds rise

H-1B visa approvals: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft lead, Indian IT faces 70% fall

Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

Topics :AustraliaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story