Home / Immigration / Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants

Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants

New pay-to-immigrate scheme offers residency for $1 million, replacing EB-1 and EB-2 visas and aiming to boost US commerce and investment

Trump speaks as he sits next to a sign that reads "Trump Gold Card is here", with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick standing by his side| REUTERS
Trump speaks as he sits next to a sign that reads "Trump Gold Card is here", with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick standing by his side| REUTERS
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has announced a new visa programme designed to attract the world’s richest individuals, offering residency permits in exchange for steep payments.

Programme to boost revenue and investment

Announcing the initiative on Friday, Trump signed an order creating what he called a revenue-raising scheme. “They’re going to spend a lot of money to come in. It’s going to raise billions of dollars, billions and billions of dollars, which is going to go to reduce taxes, pay off debt and for other good things,” he told reporters.
Trump described the programme as a means to reduce taxes, pay down debt and stimulate American industry. “The main thing is we’re going to have great people coming in, and they’re going to be paying,” he said.
 
The executive order directs the commerce secretary to deposit revenue into a dedicated Treasury fund to promote commerce and American industry.

The official release on the White House website stated:

 

“It is a priority of my Administration to realign Federal immigration policy with the Nation’s interests by ending illegal immigration and prioritising the admission of aliens who will affirmatively benefit the Nation, including successful entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen and women.”

Gold and Platinum cards announced

The initiative offers multiple levels of access. Individuals may pay $1 million for residency with the “Trump Gold Card”. A “Platinum Card”, priced at $5 million, would allow recipients to spend up to 270 days in the US without being subject to taxes on foreign income. 
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Platinum Card programme is dependent on congressional approval and predicted “it will happen later this year.”

Corporate residency scheme

Under the corporate scheme, businesses paying $2 million per employee would be able to secure US residency for workers. The “Trump Corporate Gold Card” would allow businesses to transfer access from one employee to another for an additional transfer fee, subject to Department of Homeland Security vetting. An annual maintenance fee would also apply.
 
The programme’s official website has already opened an “apply now” section, asking for applicants’ names, regions and email addresses. It is unclear when the visas will be awarded, as there is no mention of processing times.

Implementation of Gold Card programme

According to the executive order, the Commerce, State and Homeland Security Departments must implement the Gold Card programme within 90 days. They are responsible for developing an application process and expedited review system, setting processing and maintenance fees, and determining the start date for submissions. The departments must also implement thorough vetting procedures for all applicants.

Gold Card to replace existing visas

Lutnick confirmed the Gold Card would replace the EB-1 and EB-2 visas, which currently grant permanent residency to foreign nationals with extraordinary abilities.
 
He added that once the implementation phase, lasting less than a month, is complete, “other green card categories are likely to be suspended, and this will be the model that people can enter the country.”
 
Applicants will also pay a $15,000 vetting fee and undergo “a much more rigorous vetting than has ever been done before,” he said.

Immigration policy changes

The initiative is part of Trump’s broader immigration overhaul, which also includes stricter deportations of undocumented migrants and higher barriers for skilled worker visas. His administration has separately proposed a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a move that could hit the technology sector heavily reliant on foreign engineers.
 
The announcement triggered an immediate reaction on Wall Street, with shares of Accenture, Cognizant Technology and other IT consulting firms sliding after news of the H-1B fee. 
 
Despite this, Trump argued the Gold Card scheme would benefit the industry, saying technology executives would be “very happy” as it provides an alternative path to bring in additional workers.
 
Trump suggested as many as one million people could purchase Gold Cards. However, Bloomberg reported that experts believe the pool of individuals able to afford the programme is far smaller, raising questions over its feasibility and impact.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US revokes visas of Indian corporate leaders over drug links: Embassy

Indian H-1B holder overstays 60-day grace rule, faces ban: What to know

Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

Georgia visa woes: Indians report racial profiling, detentions at borders

H-1B visa changes: US bill seeks $150,000 wage floor, end of OPT & lottery

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS visaUS VisasEB-Visa program

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story