Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US hits 2025 H-2B visa cap for returning workers: Indians excluded

US hits 2025 H-2B visa cap for returning workers: Indians excluded

USCIS has received enough petitions to reach the additional 19,000 H-2B visas made available for returning workers

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian nationals continue to be excluded from the H-2B programme. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has stopped accepting petitions for the additional 19,000 H-2B visas issued to returning workers for the early part of the second half of the 2025 fiscal year.
 
“As of April 18, 2025, USCIS has received enough petitions to reach the additional 19,000 H-2B visas made available for returning workers for the early second half of FY 2025 with start dates from April 1 to May 14, 2025, under the FY 2025 H-2B supplemental cap temporary final rule,” said USCIS in a notice released on April 24.
 
Any applications received after April 18 will be rejected.
 
 
20,000 H-2B visas still open to some countries
 
A separate pool of 20,000 visas remains available for nationals of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. These workers are not required to have held H-2B status previously.

Also Read

H-1B Visa

New rule to improve requirements for H-1B, H-2 visas takes effect today

NYT report on Pahalgam attack

'This was a terrorist attack': US House panel slams NYT's Kashmir coverage

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China boosts cash injection to shield economy from US tariff impact

Sikkim Flood

Over 1,000 tourists stranded as landslides hit Sikkim, permits suspended

SBI Cards

SBI Cards tanks over 6% after Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

 
The H-2B visa allows foreign workers to take up temporary non-agricultural roles in the United States. These include positions in sectors like hospitality, construction, and maintenance.
 
What is the H-2B visa?
 
— It allows US employers to hire foreign nationals for temporary non-agricultural jobs  
— Roles are often seasonal or peak load  
— The annual cap is 66,000 visas, split into two halves of the financial year  
— The maximum stay is three years  
— After three years, workers must spend three months outside the US before applying again  
 
In December 2024, a rule change introduced a 60-day grace period. H-2B visa holders who lose their jobs now have up to two months to find a new employer or make plans to leave without violating their immigration status.
 
Indians not eligible
 
Indian nationals continue to be excluded from the H-2B programme. The US Department of Homeland Security’s current list of eligible countries includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Andorra—but not India.
 
The reasons for exclusion vary. USCIS says a country may be left out if it has:
 
— High visa overstay or refusal rates  
— Patterns of fraud or misuse  
— Poor compliance with visa conditions  
— Concerns around human trafficking  
 
“These issues, if present, can harm the US interests,” said USCIS.
 
The list is reviewed every year. However, India has not appeared on it for several years in a row.

More From This Section

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Just married to a US citizen? Here's when you can apply for a green card

Mark Carney

Canada work permit delays: What's happening to thousands of migrants?

Donald Trump, Trump

New US visa rule: Carry this to avoid visa cancellation at interview

Australia visa

No visa ban for UP, Punjab, Gujarat, Kashmiri students, says Australia

Driving, Drive

Trump states target driving rights: Indian immigrants face new hurdles

Topics : H-2B visas US immigration policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon