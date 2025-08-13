Independence Day weekend 2025: Goa to Singapore, where Indians are headed

The Independence Day extended weekend you’ve been waiting for is finally here — and it’s sending travellers across India into booking overdrive. Hotels are reporting a rush of reservations, airfares are holding steady, and popular destinations are bracing for packed beaches, bustling streets, and high demand.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said Independence Day has steadily grown into a major travel occasion.

“This year too, the search and booking trends point to strong intent to travel over the Independence Day weekend. With Independence Day on a Friday, travel demand appears to be peaking two days earlier, on Wednesday, August 13, giving early travellers a five-day window,” he said.

Domestic favourites this year include Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puri, Lonavala, Varanasi, Coorg, Mahabaleshwar, Ooty and Pondicherry. Leading international picks are Pattaya, Bali, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Phuket, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Zurich and London. Turning the weekend into a five-day holiday Pickyourtrail co-founder Hari Ganapathy shared a leave strategy for those looking to stretch the break. “Take Wednesday, August 14, and Monday, August 18 off. Pair them with Independence Day on Friday, August 15, and Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, and you have a perfect stretch for that holiday you’ve been putting off,” he said. Short-haul getaways in under a week

Travel platforms say the August break is ideal for destinations that offer quick flights, easy visas, and enough variety to feel like a proper escape without a long absence from work. Ganapathy recommends: Thailand (Phuket + Phi Phi) Day 1: Arrive in Phuket, check into a beach resort, and explore Bangla Road at night. Day 2: Take a full-day trip to Phi Phi Islands for snorkelling, Maya Bay views, and a picnic lunch. Day 3: Visit the Big Buddha, Wat Chalong, and local markets; finish with a cooking class or spa. Day 4: Morning beach walk before heading home.

Sri Lanka (Galle + South Coast) Day 1: Arrive in Colombo, travel to Galle Fort, explore the lanes, and watch the sunset from the ramparts. Day 2: Beach-hop at Unawatuna and Jungle Beach, visit the Peace Pagoda. Day 3: Spend the day in Mirissa with whale watching (seasonal) or beach BBQ. Day 4: Coffee, shopping, and a final stroll through the fort before returning to Colombo. Dubai Day 1: Check into a hotel in Downtown or Marina and explore the area. Day 2: Visit Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Aquarium. Day 3: Explore Al Fahidi, take an abra ride, and go for a desert safari.

Day 4: Relax at JBR or Kite Beach and enjoy a weekend brunch. Day 5: Shopping at Souk Madinat or a spa visit before departure. Singapore Day 1: Check into a central hotel and walk the Marina Bay promenade. Day 2: Visit Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands SkyPark. Day 3: Spend a full day at Sentosa. Day 4: Explore Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam. Day 5: Wander through Jewel Changi Airport before flying out. Cox & Kings says short-haul experiences with a “big feel” are in demand — from three-night cruises from Mumbai to vineyard stays in Nashik, cultural trails in Jaipur, and digital detox retreats in the hills.