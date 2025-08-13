H-1B visa expiring? Indian chose Jamaica for visa slots, smooth process

Trying to get visa slots in India to renew your expiring H-1B visa? An Indian national opted for Jamaica instead, and has shared the complete process, documents, and costs in a detailed Reddit post to help others.

The user, who goes by the handle “noobvorld” on Reddit’s H-1B community, titled his post “My H-1B visa stamping experience in Jamaica”.

“I recently completed H1B visa stamping in Jamaica and wanted to share my experience to help others considering this option. My H-1B was expiring in September, and I needed to get it renewed without the hassle of booking appointments in India,” he wrote.

Why Jamaica? He said he had explored several third-country national (TCN) options before deciding on Jamaica. Canada was fully booked through 2026, but Jamaica offered “plenty of availability”. “I used www.usvisaslots.app to check wait times across different countries – this website was incredibly helpful for comparing options,” he said. Documents for renewal in Jamaica The process began with filling out and submitting the DS-160 form, followed by booking an appointment for early July. “Your DS-160 must match your appointment location. You can only update your DS-160 in your application for appointment ONCE, so be careful. If you initially filled it for a different location, you can change it to Jamaica later, but you only get one update,” he advised.

His document checklist included: Current passport Old visa DS-160 confirmation page Appointment confirmation and instructions Photo Offer letter Original I-797 LCA copy Employment verification letter Travel and stay He flew from New York’s JFK to Kingston on July 27 and returned from Montego Bay on August 2. Indians do not need a visa to enter Jamaica, but must complete a C5 immigration form online before arrival. Describing his entry experience, he wrote: “When asked by the officer about the purpose of my visit, I mentioned the visa appointment and was quickly allowed entry. The entire process took about 10 minutes.”

At the consulate, there were “about 40 people ahead of me in line for the interview, but the line moved relatively quickly. Was out of the consulate about an hour after entering. If you’ve experienced US Embassy interviews in Mumbai/Delhi, this will feel much smoother and better organised.” Is it safe to book from a third country? According to the US Department of State, each consulate or embassy has different procedures and timelines for visa applications. Applicants should first confirm that the location accepts third-country applications, review its process, and check appointment availability before booking travel. Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia, Canada and Latin America at IDP Education, said, “It’s important to note that you may be asked to explain why you chose to apply from a country other than your home country. This could lead to additional scrutiny during the interview process. Therefore, while it is an option, it is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.”