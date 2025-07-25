Indian passport rises in 2025 index. Now, visit 59 visa-free countries

India has recorded its highest-ever jump in the Henley Passport Index, climbing eight places to rank 77th in the 2025 third quarter edition. Indian passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations, according to the data released last week.

The index, compiled using data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), ranks passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. India’s latest ranking places it ahead of several neighbouring countries, even as it remains well behind top performers such as Singapore, which holds the number one spot with access to 193 destinations.

More access, fewer queues A stronger passport can reduce the need for time-consuming paperwork, particularly for business travellers, students, and frequent fliers. For Indian passport holders, visa-free or visa-on-arrival access means they can enter 59 countries without going through an embassy or paying hefty visa fees upfront. “It saves both time and money, especially for those travelling on short notice,” said a Mumbai-based travel consultant. “Travellers avoid agent commissions, documentation hassles, and sometimes long waiting times.” Some of the advantages include: — Fewer embassy appointments and documentation — Lower costs related to visa fees and courier charges

— Easier last-minute travel bookings — More spontaneous international layovers and longer stopovers — Better chances at future visa approvals due to improved travel history Visa-free destinations for Indian citizens Indian passport holders can currently travel without a visa to 29 countries, across Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Caribbean. These include: Africa: Angola, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Senegal Asia: Bhutan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Macao, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Thailand Oceania: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue, Vanuatu Caribbean: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, British Virgin Islands

Thailand offers 30-day visa-free entry for Indian passport holders as part of its temporary waiver policy. What is visa-free travel? Visa-free travel allows passport holders to enter a country without applying for a visa in advance. Immigration officials check passports upon arrival and stamp them if required. This process removes the need for lengthy paperwork, consular visits, and sometimes interview appointments. This ease of entry benefits both travellers and host nations. For instance: — Tourism sectors benefit from higher occupancy and demand for services — Local job creation in hospitality and travel-related industries increases — More international events and conferences can be hosted with minimal red tape

Countries offering visa-on-arrival to Indian travellers In addition to visa-free travel, Indian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival in several countries. These include: Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Seychelles Asia: Cambodia, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Qatar, Sri Lanka Oceania: Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Samoa, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu South America: Bolivia Caribbean: St. Lucia Seychelles requires a pre-arrival Travel Authorisation rather than a traditional visa. These visas are generally granted at the airport or border and require proof of onward travel, confirmed accommodation, and sufficient funds. Entry duration, fees, and conditions vary by country.

India leads global mobility gains India’s eight-place rise is the steepest climb recorded by any country in the past six months. Its jump from 85th to 77th position came despite the addition of just two more visa-free destinations. Dr Christian H Kaelin, who developed the passport index concept, said in a press release, this reflects active diplomatic negotiation. “Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while the opposite applies to those that are less engaged in such efforts,” he said. Who’s falling behind? The UK and US have both slipped in the rankings since January. The UK is now sixth, with access to 186 destinations, while the US is tenth with 182. This marks the first time the US risks dropping out of the Top 10 altogether.

Venezuela has recorded the steepest fall over the past decade, down 15 places to 45th. Other downward movers include the US (down 8), Vanuatu (-6), the UK (-5), and Canada (-4). UAE and China fuel passport power shift The UAE has seen the most dramatic rise, up 34 places over the past ten years to enter the Top 10 at number eight. China has also climbed 34 places since 2015, now ranking 60th. While it does not yet have visa-free access to the EU’s Schengen Area, China has expanded visa-free entry to over 75 countries — up from fewer than 20 just five years ago.

New visa-free access in 2025 includes Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and Latin American nations including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay. Asia-Pacific drives global air travel demand China’s growing openness aligns with an overall rise in outbound travel from the region. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air travel demand grew 5.8 per cent in the first five months of 2025. “Asia-Pacific airlines led the way with 9.5 per cent growth,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh. “In North America, international traffic grew by 1.8 per cent, but domestic travel shrank slightly, making the market flat overall. Forward bookings for summer are strong, showing that confidence is holding up despite global uncertainties.”