Indian techie builds AI tool to simplify US visa process: How it works

A 34-year-old Indian scientist has built a new system to make America’s visa process easier for skilled professionals. After spending nine years on a visa herself, Priyanka Kulkarni, a machine learning expert, decided to use artificial intelligence to bring more clarity and speed to employment-based immigration.

Her startup Casium gives employers a digital portal to handle visa cases from start to finish. It replaces outdated spreadsheets and reduces dependence on costly law firms, according to the official portal of the startup.

The launch comes as US companies face tougher rules after the Trump administration’s recent order imposing a $100,000 fee on each new H-1B visa application. The policy led to multiple lawsuits from business groups and the US Chamber of Commerce.

A tech-driven fix for a slow system Casium relies on automation to make the visa process faster and more transparent. The company says its platform helps with assessments, compliance checks, and filings — all in one place. It has already assisted hundreds of applicants and recorded a strong approval rate. Some users reportedly moved from application to employment in under a month. Founded in 2024, Casium recently raised $5 million in seed funding from Maverick Ventures, AI2 Incubator, GTMfund, Success Venture Partners, and Jake Heller, whose company Casetext was bought by Thomson Reuters in 2023, Business Insider reported.

How Casium works Applicants start by filling out an online form. Kulkarni said the platform uses AI “agents” to scan public data sources such as research papers and patents, creating a detailed professional profile. Within minutes, the system generates a dossier, which is then reviewed by independent lawyers and paralegals who suggest the most suitable visa type. “One click can generate a draft attorney letter outlining eligibility,” said Kulkarni. Casium claims it cuts document preparation time from several months to under ten working days and reduces errors that cause delays. Temporary work visas supported by the platform include:

O-1: For individuals with exceptional talent in science, arts, or business H-1B: For professionals with specialised expertise, especially in technology and finance TN: For Mexican and Canadian professionals working in the US under NAFTA provisions Employment-based green card options include: EB-1A: For professionals recognised globally as leaders in their field EB-1B: For distinguished professors and researchers EB-1C: For senior executives and managers moving within multinational companies EB-2 NIW: For individuals whose work is of national importance in the US EB-2 PERM: For employers sponsoring essential foreign talent From Microsoft scientist to startup founder Born and raised in India, Kulkarni holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai and Master’s degrees from the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University.