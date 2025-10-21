3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Japan may soon become a more expensive destination for travellers, as its government looks at increasing visa fees for foreign visitors.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday that the country is reviewing visa charges, which have remained largely unchanged since the late 1970s.
“The details of the review are undecided, but we are considering various factors, including a possible impact on inbound tourism,” Japanese news agency Kyodo News quoted Iwaya. “We’ll examine the fees set in other countries. I believe Japan’s fees are quite low at present.”
Current fees among the lowest in developed nations
The charge for a single-entry visa to Japan has remained around ¥3,000 (about Rs 1,700) since 1978, while a multiple-entry visa costs about ¥6,000 (about Rs 3,500). Both are far lower than visa fees in the United States and most European nations.
Japan’s fees are also below the average among countries in the Group of Seven (G7) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Record tourist arrivals in 2025
Tourism is surging in Japan. The number of foreign visitors rose 17.7 per cent between January and September this year to 31.65 million, according to a government report. It is the fastest pace ever recorded for the country to cross the 30-million mark within a year.
Visitors in the first nine months of 2025: 31.65 million