Saudi premium residency at Rs 98,000: How foreigners can live & work freely

Do you want to live, work and invest freely in Saudi Arabia? The Kingdom's Premium Residency Permit, launched in January 2024, offers an affordable entry point at SAR 4,000 (approximately Rs 98,000) across five specialised routes. It is designed for skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs who wish to live, work, and invest in Saudi without needing a local sponsor.

What is Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Permit?

First introduced in 2019 and expanded in 2024, the Premium Residency Programme now features seven distinct tracks, five of which fall under the SAR 4,000 fee category. These routes - special talent, gifted, investor, entrepreneur, and real estate owner, allow qualified foreigners to live and work freely while enjoying near-citizen privileges.

Applicants under these categories pay a one-time fee of SAR 4,000, instead of the older rates of SAR 100,000 per year for limited-duration residency or SAR 800,000 for permanent residency. The lower rate, however, is available only to those who meet strict eligibility standards. Who can apply under the SAR 4,000 tracks? Each track caters to a specific group of professionals or investors. Special talent residency: For professionals in health, science, or research, with a bachelor’s degree, at least three years’ experience, and a salary between SAR 14,000 and 80,000. Gifted residency: For recognised achievers in culture, art, or sport who can present national awards or ministry recommendations.

Investor residency: For foreign investors with at least SAR 7 million in approved Saudi businesses and a commitment to create ten Saudi jobs within two years. Entrepreneur residency: For startup founders with certified licences and investment backing. A SAR 400,000 investment with accelerator support secures a five-year residency, while SAR 15 million can lead to permanent residency. Real estate owner residency: For those owning developed, mortgage-free property worth at least SAR 4 million, verified by licensed valuers. Benefits of the Premium Residency According to the Saudi government, the Premium Residency Visa extends a wide range of privileges, including family inclusion and business flexibility.

• Residency for the main applicant and dependents (spouse, children under 25, possibly parents). • Visa-free entry and exit for the holder and family members. • The right to work and change jobs in the private sector, except in roles reserved for Saudis. • Ownership of residential, commercial, and industrial property (except in Mecca, Medina, and restricted border areas). • Ability to own private transport and other movable property. • Freedom to engage in business under the Investment Law. • Linking of family records to preserve rights in the event of death or incapacity. • Permission to recruit domestic workers under the same terms as Saudi nationals.

• Exemption from non-Saudi employment-related fees. These benefits make the SAR 4,000 visa an appealing alternative to traditional iqama permits, offering greater control and long-term security. Eligibility and documentation requirements Applicants must meet several general conditions beyond track-specific criteria. • Valid passport with at least 180 days’ validity. • Proof of financial solvency through recent bank statements or equivalent documents. • Clean criminal record. • Medical fitness certificate issued within six months by an authorised provider. • Minimum age of 21 years. • If applying within Saudi Arabia, a valid iqama with at least 90 days’ remaining validity.

Application process The process begins with choosing the correct track based on one’s profession or investment type. 1. Prepare documents: Passport, photos, bank statements, medical reports, property or business proof, and reference letters. 2. Apply online via the Premium Residency Center portal (https://pr.gov.sa). 3. Verification: Officials review documents, request clarifications if necessary, and assess eligibility. 4. Approval and payment: Once approved, applicants pay the SAR 4,000 issuance fee and submit medical insurance. 5. Permit issuance: Residency cards are issued for the applicant and dependents. Failure to respond to official queries within 60 days can result in rejection.

When can a permit be cancelled? The residency can be cancelled under specific conditions, including: • Criminal conviction with imprisonment of 60 days or more or a fine above SAR 100,000. • Deportation or a judicial ruling. • Submission of false information or forged documents. • Violation of residency rules such as job loss or property sale without replacement. • Death or loss of legal competence. • Decision by the Board of Directors for public interest reasons. A grace period of 60 to 180 days is granted for families to settle affairs after cancellation. Family and transfer provisions